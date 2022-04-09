NATIONAL

SC order on NA deputy speaker’s ruling should be implemented in ‘letter and spirit’: AGP

By News Desk

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan has said that the Supreme Court’s order, directing the National Assembly speaker to hold the voting on-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, should be implemented in letter and spirit, a news outlet reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the AGP, while talking to media persons in Islamabad, said: “I always fight in court but once the court passes order, it has to be implemented in letter and spirit and it shall be done.”

On Thursday, the SC had set aside National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against PM Imran and the subsequent dissolution of the lower house of parliament by President Arif Alvi on the premier’s advice.

“The ruling of the deputy speaker of the National Assembly in relation to the resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister under Article 95 of the Constitution are declared to be contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside,” the top court had said in its short order.

The 5-0 ruling ordered parliament to reconvene on Saturday, no later than 10:30am, saying that the session could not be prorogued without the conclusion of the no-trust motion against PM Imran.

“It is declared that the resolution was pending and subsisting at all times and continues to so remain pending and subsisting.”

Previous articlePTI submits reference against 20 dissident party members to NA speaker
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI submits reference against 20 dissident party members to NA speaker

The PTI — on behalf of the party chairman Imran Khan — on Saturday submitted a reference against 20 dissident party members to National...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lal Chowk massacre – a scar at the world’s conscience

ISLAMABAD: Lal Chowk massacre of 1993 is still considered as one of the grisliest incidents of brutality and gross human rights violations committed by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hammad regrets over regime change attempts under international conspiracy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday expressed serious concerns over the attempts being made to topple the democratically elected government under an...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN writes to India over inaction on death threats to Dalit journalist

NEW DELHI: A group of United Nations rights experts has written to the Indian government expressing concerns regarding the death threats received by Dalit...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal claims debate over alleged threat letter in NA illegal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that the "debate" over the alleged "threat letter" in the National Assembly is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian occupational troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops on Saturday during cordon and search operations martyred two youth in South Kashmir's Islamabad...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

UN writes to India over inaction on death threats to Dalit...

NEW DELHI: A group of United Nations rights experts has written to the Indian government expressing concerns regarding the death threats received by Dalit...

Bilawal claims debate over alleged threat letter in NA illegal

Indian occupational troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK

PM Imran Khan is pride of the nation: Usman Buzdar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.