SC order on NA deputy speaker’s ruling should be implemented in ‘letter and spirit’: AGP

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan has said that the Supreme Court’s order, directing the National Assembly speaker to hold the voting on-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, should be implemented in letter and spirit, a news outlet reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the AGP, while talking to media persons in Islamabad, said: “I always fight in court but once the court passes order, it has to be implemented in letter and spirit and it shall be done.”

On Thursday, the SC had set aside National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against PM Imran and the subsequent dissolution of the lower house of parliament by President Arif Alvi on the premier’s advice.

“The ruling of the deputy speaker of the National Assembly in relation to the resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister under Article 95 of the Constitution are declared to be contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside,” the top court had said in its short order.

The 5-0 ruling ordered parliament to reconvene on Saturday, no later than 10:30am, saying that the session could not be prorogued without the conclusion of the no-trust motion against PM Imran.

“It is declared that the resolution was pending and subsisting at all times and continues to so remain pending and subsisting.”