NATIONAL

PTI submits reference against 20 dissident party members to NA speaker

By News Desk

The PTI — on behalf of the party chairman Imran Khan — on Saturday submitted a reference against 20 dissident party members to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The reference against the members — filed under Article 63(A) — was handed over to the speaker by PTI’s chief whip Amir Dogar.

The development comes as the NA speaker is yet to allow members to cast their votes on the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan despite the passage of several hours.

According to reports, the NA session will likely continue till 12am, while the premier has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet at 9pm.

It is pertinent to mention that even without the support of the dissident members, the joint opposition has the support of required number of lawmakers to oust the prime minister.

Previous articleLal Chowk massacre – a scar at the world’s conscience
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Lal Chowk massacre – a scar at the world’s conscience

ISLAMABAD: Lal Chowk massacre of 1993 is still considered as one of the grisliest incidents of brutality and gross human rights violations committed by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hammad regrets over regime change attempts under international conspiracy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday expressed serious concerns over the attempts being made to topple the democratically elected government under an...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN writes to India over inaction on death threats to Dalit journalist

NEW DELHI: A group of United Nations rights experts has written to the Indian government expressing concerns regarding the death threats received by Dalit...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal claims debate over alleged threat letter in NA illegal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that the "debate" over the alleged "threat letter" in the National Assembly is...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian occupational troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops on Saturday during cordon and search operations martyred two youth in South Kashmir's Islamabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan is pride of the nation: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the pride of the whole nation and no one...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal claims debate over alleged threat letter in NA illegal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that the "debate" over the alleged "threat letter" in the National Assembly is...

Indian occupational troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK

PM Imran Khan is pride of the nation: Usman Buzdar

Media a partner of PTI in the struggle for change: Governor Punjab

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.