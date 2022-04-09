PTI submits reference against 20 dissident party members to NA speaker

The PTI — on behalf of the party chairman Imran Khan — on Saturday submitted a reference against 20 dissident party members to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The reference against the members — filed under Article 63(A) — was handed over to the speaker by PTI’s chief whip Amir Dogar.

The development comes as the NA speaker is yet to allow members to cast their votes on the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan despite the passage of several hours.

According to reports, the NA session will likely continue till 12am, while the premier has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet at 9pm.

It is pertinent to mention that even without the support of the dissident members, the joint opposition has the support of required number of lawmakers to oust the prime minister.