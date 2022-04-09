PM Khan’s stand on Palestine commendable; says Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam

ISLAMABAD: Al-Aqsa Mosque Imam Sheikh Ikrama Sabri termed Prime Minister Imran Khan leader of the Muslim Ummah and said his unwavering stand on the issue of Palestine was commendable.

He, in a video call with Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri the other day, said no one supported Palestine issue in the clear and unambiguous words like him, said a press release.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan raised an effective voice on the Palestine issue both in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United Nations Security Council’s meetings.

He said his vigorous diplomacy and OIC foreign minister’s actions on the Gaza tension had won the hearts of the Palestinians.

Imam Sabri said the children of Palestine were paying back the debt of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s support in the shape of prayers.

He said every morning, he himself prayed for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Noor Qadri said Pakistan had never retreated from its position on the Palestine issue since the time of Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, father of the nation.

He said Pakistan would not recognize Israel as long as the present government was in power.

He said Israel was an illegitimate state which had robbed the peace of the region.

Noor Qadri said Palestine was not a political issue but it was connected with the independence of first Qibla and human tragedy.

He said it was the desire of the Pakistani nation to restore the sanctity of Jerusalem and freedom.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not back down an inch from the position of Palestine issue.

He said the prime minister was paying the political price of the support of Palestine.