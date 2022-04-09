NATIONAL

WHO Country Head Dr Palitha calls on AJK PM

By Staff Report

MIRPUR: Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, Country Head of World Health Organization on Saturday called on the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and discussed various issues relating to mutual cooperation and wide-ranging reforms being introduced in the health sector of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Niazi said that the reforms in the region’s health sector was his government’s top priority. He said that besides legislation, equitable distribution of resources amongst the masses was his government’s first and foremost priority.

He said that the incumbent government had allocated enough budget to enhance the capability of both the sectors. The PM said that the government had ensured provision of free medicines and free of cost treatment to patients at all the state-owned health care facilities.

Prime Minister Niazi said that PM Imran Khan’s National Health Card and Ehsas program were revolutionary measures that helped to alleviate sufferings of the poor and weaker sections of the society.

The issuance of National Health Cards to common masses, he said, was an important step towards a welfare state. Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi while referring to the lack of health facilities in the areas adjacent to the LOC said that besides granting other basic amenities of life the government was keen to provide health services to people settled in remote areas.

Staff Report

