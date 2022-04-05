Opinion

Democratic values

By Editor's Mail
13
0

With time, we are witnessing increased intolerance and uncivil behaviour in Pakistan’s political sphere. In the past, we have seen many political leaders adopt a vile attitude towards different parties or the government. More recently, political accusations and idle gossip on television talk-shows appear to have become the norm. Different tactics such as name-calling, shaming, discrimination and use of religion have been undertaken to ridicule political counterparts.

Political leaders serve as role models for the masses. Undemocratic and uncivil behaviour sets a bad example and normalises intolerance. The common man follows his leader and the leaders play an important role in shaping the public discourse and opinion. Now and then we hear of clashes amongst regular citizens over different political parties. At times, people go as far as threatening the leaders or supporters, and often such clashes result in fatalities. The rising intolerance and polarisation amongst the public are extremely unfortunate and dangerous as they can result in a wider civil conflict in the country.

- Advertisement -

This hatred between the opposition and the government is fostering a culture of violence. All political leaders must engage in a healthy debate and should avoid retorting with crude remarks and personal attacks. Under a democracy, politicians have the responsibility of training and inculcating good ethics and patience amongst their followers. Our politicians must accept dissent and encourage their followers to be tolerant. Without tolerance, patience, and dissent, democracy will lose its essence in the country, and we will descend into a culture of bigotry and savagery.

FARIS KHALIQ

TURBAT

Previous articleStray animals
Next articleExploitation of women in public transport
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Double Standards

“O you who believe, be maintainers of justice, bearers of testimony for Allah, even though it be against your own selves or (your) parents...
Read more
Comment

The Delusive Matrix of Policymaking in Pakistan

Are we better off or worse than the pre-pandemic era? I bet the answer has wavered from one extremity to the other through the...
Read more
Comment

Cautiously emerging from the Covid cave

Washington Watch A few weeks back, US President Joseph Biden gave his long-delayed State of the Union message before a joint session of Congress. Both...
Read more
Letters

Exploitation of women in public transport

Many female passengers that regularly use the metro buses in Lahore have complained of misbehaviour of male passengers as well as harassment. The male...
Read more
Letters

Stray animals

Recently, I have witnessed an increased number of stray dogs within my locality and around the city. Naturally, these dogs are untrained and underfed...
Read more
Letters

Miserable Muslims

India claims itself to be a modern democratic and secular state; however, the poor treatment of Muslims tells the world a different story. Several...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

The Delusive Matrix of Policymaking in Pakistan

Are we better off or worse than the pre-pandemic era? I bet the answer has wavered from one extremity to the other through the...

Cautiously emerging from the Covid cave

Exploitation of women in public transport

Democratic values

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.