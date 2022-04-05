Democratic values

With time, we are witnessing increased intolerance and uncivil behaviour in Pakistan’s political sphere. In the past, we have seen many political leaders adopt a vile attitude towards different parties or the government. More recently, political accusations and idle gossip on television talk-shows appear to have become the norm. Different tactics such as name-calling, shaming, discrimination and use of religion have been undertaken to ridicule political counterparts.

Political leaders serve as role models for the masses. Undemocratic and uncivil behaviour sets a bad example and normalises intolerance. The common man follows his leader and the leaders play an important role in shaping the public discourse and opinion. Now and then we hear of clashes amongst regular citizens over different political parties. At times, people go as far as threatening the leaders or supporters, and often such clashes result in fatalities. The rising intolerance and polarisation amongst the public are extremely unfortunate and dangerous as they can result in a wider civil conflict in the country.

- Advertisement -

This hatred between the opposition and the government is fostering a culture of violence. All political leaders must engage in a healthy debate and should avoid retorting with crude remarks and personal attacks. Under a democracy, politicians have the responsibility of training and inculcating good ethics and patience amongst their followers. Our politicians must accept dissent and encourage their followers to be tolerant. Without tolerance, patience, and dissent, democracy will lose its essence in the country, and we will descend into a culture of bigotry and savagery.

FARIS KHALIQ

TURBAT