Stray animals

Recently, I have witnessed an increased number of stray dogs within my locality and around the city. Naturally, these dogs are untrained and underfed because of which they bark or bite whenever anyone walks past them. Pedestrians and children playing in the streets are constantly fearful of attacks by dogs and there is also a risk of disease spread. The dogs often run towards vehicles, which confuses the driver and can cause dangerous accidents.

Across the city, many people have registered complaints of being attacked by stray dogs; however, the authorities have failed to produce a comprehensive solution. In some areas, when a complaint is received, a team goes to kill the dog to protect the residents. However, this has done little to reduce the number of stray dogs in the city.

Instead of killing them, the dogs should be caught by authorities and taken to animal shelters where they should be vaccinated for rabies and sterilised to prevent their breeding. Different departments must work collaboratively to curb this menace and ensure the safety and protection of all citizens. A hotline should be set up for people to report stray dogs in the area. Lastly, the health department should make sure that patients with dog bites receive proper treatment.

HAMD NAEEM

LAHORE

