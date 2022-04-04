Far from the realist and hard-power maximization concept in the security paradigm, the world is ongoing with another major threat; human security. Ensuring human security in the coming era can be the key role for a state in ensuring its survival.

The importance of the topic ‘Human Security’ is of vital importance for today’s world due to the movement from industrialization to robotics, and due to globalization. The world without any human welfare policies or systems put in place by the states will certainly have a destructive socio-economic structure. The economic warfare and any kind of internal instability in the state affects the individual’s life so the referents’ object in bringing about the reforms should be individual ones and not the state’s.

- Advertisement -

The first revolution of agriculture came into existence at the Neolithic times and remained for thousands of years which were followed by the industrialization of the eighteenth century. The coming third digital revolution is expected to remain for only a few hundred years.

The phase in between the end of one era and the start of the new revolution brings great economic and moral loss to the society and state. The industrial revolution is the historic evidence of this phenomenon.As revolutions are becoming shorter in the time they last, therefore, more and more hectic times can be easily forecast. Alvin Toffler in his book The Third Wave summarized this phenomenon in a very comprehensive way.

On the other hand, the world is moving towards globalization. The culture, powers, business, marketing, financial resources, and trade are all linked together. Any person or society which shows negligence in comparing these technical influences in the daily market lives will be making a call to his end.

Through developing skills in education, the underdeveloped countries can avail the chances to become a part of the modern world and protect themselves from the excessive technical burdens imposed by globalization, the robotics era, the fifth industrial revolution or any other challenge whatsoever.

The concept of old marketing and business without any academic skills or technical expertise is nearly going to end. Therefore, such a revolutionary change, if not managed properly, can cause more destruction in the social world than was caused by industrialization. Darwin’s theory of “Survival of the fittest” has accounted for these aspects almost two centuries ago.

Afterward, the fourth revolution of robotics is going to cause historic unemployment. Only technical and academic skills will be of vital importance in the growing paradigm. The concpta of the efficacy of hard work and daily wages are not going to last in the robotics era.

The major threat to this advancement is for the underdeveloped countries. In developed countries, the advancement originates in a slow gradual way and with a controlled procedure. The society there has got enough time to get familiar with the new concept. On the other hand, in underdeveloped countries, technology is directly obtained from the developed countries and that change takes place so suddenly that citizens do not get enough time to get familiar with it. As a result, that brings a reaction by the status quo and unemployment. The Android phone is one of the finest examples of this phenomenon.

- Advertisement -

But how can human security be achieved? The Non-Government Organization (NGOs), volunteering organizations and institutions are all providing short-term or irrelevant solutions for the securitization of humans. The states have to consider this topic as of immense importance and must utilize their power and capacity for an effective solution. Some authoritarian steps from the state are necessary to overcome this challenge.

As for solutions, it should be remembered that population is one of a major factor for the ongoing world economic and resources crises.In the underdeveloped regions. Citizens conceptualize the child as a source of income and that is why child labour is so common in such regions, and families of eight to ten children are so common among their people.

This mismanagement implies economic crises for such families and, thus, a burden to the state. These eight to ten children will produce further hundred children and those hundred children will then produce further ten thousand children in two more generations, hence, this brings about a dysjunction in ratios between the increase in population and developmental or employment rates.

The command economy and control of government should be emphasized. Hence, there will have to be emphasis on the socialism structure especially in the academics sector, somehow similar to that of Scandinavian socialism.The stat’se full control over the education system can resolve the population and as well as the human security, economic and moral issue, faced by the state.

What should the system be like? The state will take a specific amount of money from the parent at the time of a child’s birth. The state will determine that amount in proportion to the parent’s income and other economic determinants. The state will only spend that calculated amount on the child’s education and not anywhere else. That means the state, acting as an intermediary, will provide the child education expenditures by taking them from the parents. This will emphasize two propositions, one that education becomes a must for every child and the concept of a child as a source of income will be diminished.

In this every child is not bound to do engineering or medical or social sciences, and they can select diplomas for technical expertise in their respective skills. Secondly, the parents are bound to bear only such children as they can easily afford.

How will the parents of the poor ones pay the government the educational expenses of their child? That will be determined by the economic determinants which will calculate the amount that the parents have to give to the state. The extra amount that is needed will be taken from the parents that are above the wealth line and will be spent on those that are below the poverty line. Then there are schemes like scholarship grants and loans. There are a number of creative ideas which cannot be covered in a single article.

This kind of system can be like an authoritarian one, but it can be a key player for removing poverty as well as population, food, technological and other crises which arise due to technology and population over-burden forever. Thus, a decrease in population growth, with an increasing literacy rate, will resuls in such a good and healthy future.

Therefore, through developing skills in education, the underdeveloped countries can avail the chances to become a part of the modern world and protect themselves from the excessive technical burdens imposed by globalization, the robotics era, the fifth industrial revolution or any other challenge whatsoever.