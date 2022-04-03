Mudassar Nazar thinks Rizwan should be T20I captain instead of Babar

Mudassar Nazar, former Pakistan Test cricketer, has claimed that Babar Azam should not be leading the Pakistan side.

In an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan, Mudassar explained that Pakistan’s entire batting line-up revolves around Babar Azam and he should be protected at all costs to maximise the benefit.

“If the conditions are not suited then our biggest concern is whether Pakistan will be able to complete 50 overs or not and then you need a player who can play long innings. If Babar gets out, we do not have enough a similar substance batsman like him,” said Mudassar.

Voicing his opinion, Mudassar Nazar said that Mohammad Rizwan should replace Babar Azam as T20I captain to relieve pressure from the marquee batsman.

“If it was up to me, I would replace Babar with Rizwan for T20Is. Definitely,” he stated.

While talking about Pakistan’s bowling woes, Mudassar Nazar said that lack of reverse swing bowling from pacers was quite a concern for him.

“You see Australian bowlers come to Pakistan and they use reverse swing to win the Test match, that is not the case with us,” he said.

“Hasan Ali is out of form and Haris Rauf is very sharp but he has become one-dimensional. Our main pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has the ability to work with the old ball but his main contribution only ever comes with the new ball,” Nazar spoke his heart out.

Commenting on Saqlain Mushtaq’s role as Pakistan head coach, Nazar said that he possesses all the traits to become a successful coach but he will need time.

“He has worked extensively with England and he has been in and around Pakistan’s coaching as a spin consultant but taking on as a head coach is a different ball game. He has played so much cricket and has enough experience under his belt but he needs time to fully implement his ideas,” he concluded.