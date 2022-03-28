Opinion

SNGPL response

By Editor's Mail
14
0

This is with reference to “Letter to Editor” published with heading “Gas Woes” in Daily Pakistan today i.e. 26-03-2022.

Mr. Abdul Jalil Jamil, Gulberg-II, Lahore Consumer’s gas meter was replaced on 11.06.2021 and sent to Meter Workshop for inspection and checking of its accuracy wherein it was reported confirm tampering.  Accordingly case was referred to Regional committee for finalization of charges.

- Advertisement -

In the light of meter inspection report, consumer was booked detection charges amounting to Rs.75,542/- including 100% meter damage cost Rs.9,004/- in Nov-21 bill. Subsequently, consumer made 40% payment of detection charges and requested to take his case in Regional Review Committee, which is under consideration. It is pertinent to mention here that subsequent bills from Dec-21 to Feb-22 were also issued on actual meter reading however, consumer did not make payment against current bills for Jan-22 amounting to Rs.77,212/- and Feb-22 for Rs.73,573/- resulting in accumulation of outstanding arrears owing to which gas supply at the premises has been disconnected. Analysis of previous year’s data indicates that consumer has history of high gas consumption in peak winter months and snaps of meter images, confirming accuracy of meter reading of consumer’s gas bills, are available on record.

It is worth mentioning here that complainant was specifically apprised by Senior Executives of SNGPL regarding accuracy of current gas bills being issued as per actual meter reading.

Moreover, consumer may be facilitated by SNGPL for payment of outstanding dues in installments as per rules.

MEDIA AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT

SUI NORTHERN GAS PIPELINES LIMITED

Previous articleEvil of dowry
Next articleShould NATO enter the Russian-Ukrainian fray?
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Only a theory?

One of the more deep-seated human weaknesses is the desire to sound knowledgeable about things one has absolutely no clue about. Although traces of...
Read more
Comment

India’s secular courts define ‘essentials’ in Islam?

Indian courts are submerged in a deluge of mundane cases. Ordinarily, they should avoid dabbling in religious matters to find time to dispose of...
Read more
Comment

Should NATO enter the Russian-Ukrainian fray?

There are growing voices from academia, the military, and former and current American and EU officials calling on the Biden administration to heed Ukrainian...
Read more
Letters

Evil of dowry

In Pakistan, giving and accepting dowry serves as a token of pride and affluence, which is why we have witnessed dowry gifts range from...
Read more
Letters

Changing world order

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has made Western hypocrisy and racism increasingly apparent. The same countries that previously mistreated and refused to...
Read more
Letters

Nepotism

While, due to fewer job opportunities, it is already difficult for fresh graduates to find employment, the task has become even more challenging due...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Should NATO enter the Russian-Ukrainian fray?

There are growing voices from academia, the military, and former and current American and EU officials calling on the Biden administration to heed Ukrainian...

SNGPL response

Evil of dowry

Changing world order

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.