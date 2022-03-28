SNGPL response

This is with reference to “Letter to Editor” published with heading “Gas Woes” in Daily Pakistan today i.e. 26-03-2022.

Mr. Abdul Jalil Jamil, Gulberg-II, Lahore Consumer’s gas meter was replaced on 11.06.2021 and sent to Meter Workshop for inspection and checking of its accuracy wherein it was reported confirm tampering. Accordingly case was referred to Regional committee for finalization of charges.

In the light of meter inspection report, consumer was booked detection charges amounting to Rs.75,542/- including 100% meter damage cost Rs.9,004/- in Nov-21 bill. Subsequently, consumer made 40% payment of detection charges and requested to take his case in Regional Review Committee, which is under consideration. It is pertinent to mention here that subsequent bills from Dec-21 to Feb-22 were also issued on actual meter reading however, consumer did not make payment against current bills for Jan-22 amounting to Rs.77,212/- and Feb-22 for Rs.73,573/- resulting in accumulation of outstanding arrears owing to which gas supply at the premises has been disconnected. Analysis of previous year’s data indicates that consumer has history of high gas consumption in peak winter months and snaps of meter images, confirming accuracy of meter reading of consumer’s gas bills, are available on record.

It is worth mentioning here that complainant was specifically apprised by Senior Executives of SNGPL regarding accuracy of current gas bills being issued as per actual meter reading.

Moreover, consumer may be facilitated by SNGPL for payment of outstanding dues in installments as per rules.

