Australian wicketkeeper Inglis tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of first ODI

Australia continues to suffer difficulties ahead of the white-ball matches against Pakistan.

According to the Australian media manager, wicketkeeper Josh Inglish has tested positive for Covid-19 and will remain in isolation for five days.

The 27-year-old will be tested again after five days and upon a negative Covid-19 result, he will be available to play.

On the other hand, the team management received the medical reports of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. According to these reports, Mitchell Marsh is ruled out of the first match and is expected to be available in the last two games.

Marsh injured his hip flexor during the fielding drill in the first session on Sunday.

It must be noted that the first ODI of the three-match series will take place tomorrow