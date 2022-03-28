Sports

Australian wicketkeeper Inglis tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of first ODI

By Agencies

Australia continues to suffer difficulties ahead of the white-ball matches against Pakistan.

According to the Australian media manager, wicketkeeper Josh Inglish has tested positive for Covid-19 and will remain in isolation for five days.

The 27-year-old will be tested again after five days and upon a negative Covid-19 result, he will be available to play.

On the other hand, the team management received the medical reports of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. According to these reports, Mitchell Marsh is ruled out of the first match and is expected to be available in the last two games.

Marsh injured his hip flexor during the fielding drill in the first session on Sunday.

It must be noted that the first ODI of the three-match series will take place tomorrow

Previous articleCrisis-hit Sri Lanka seeks further $1b credit line from India
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Injured Marsh set to miss Australia’s white-ball series against Pakistan

LAHORE: Australia have suffered more injury problems ahead of the white-ball leg of their tour of Pakistan with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh set to be...
Read more
Sports

Root’s future as England captain in doubt after West Indies rout

LONDON: Joe Root may be "passionate" about remaining as England's Test captain but should he stay in the post after the West Indies inflicted...
Read more
Sports

Wasim Akram appears at concluding ceremony of KPL Showcase event at expo 2020

DUBAI: The festivities of the Kashmir Premier League showcase at Expo 2020 concluded here on Sunday with astounding events leaving a phenomenal impact on...
Read more
Sports

Women’s World Cup: England thrash Bangladesh to reach semi-finals

England cruised into the Women's World Cup semi-finals with a crushing 100-run victory over Bangladesh in their final group stage match in Wellington on...
Read more
Sports

South Africa break Indian hearts as England, Windies make semis

WELLINGTON: Holders England won their last group match in style and West Indies benefited from South Africa's thrilling victory over India on Sunday to...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan ODIs ‘challenging’ for depleted Australia, says Adam Zampa

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa admitted a depleted Australia face a “difficult challenge” in the one-day international (ODI) series against Pakistan starting on Tuesday. Australia won the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

No-confidence move: PTI govt to offer MQM-P another ministry

In a bid to garner the support of its allies, the PTI-led government will be offering another ministry to the leadership of MQM-P, sources...

SC takes exception to PM’s statement alleging that Nawaz Sharif is trying to woo judges against govt

Sindh House attack: CJP Bandial orders to arrest perpetrators

Governor signs Punjab Regularization of Service Amendment Ordinance 2022

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.