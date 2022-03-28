World

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka seeks further $1b credit line from India

By Agencies

Sri Lanka has sought an additional credit line of $1 billion from India to import essentials amid its worst economic crisis in decades, two sources said on Monday, as the Indian foreign minister began talks with the government of its neighbour.

The island nation is struggling to pay for essential imports of food and fuel after a 70% drop in foreign exchange reserves since January 2020 led to a currency devaluation and efforts to seek help from global lenders.

New Delhi has indicated it would meet the request for the new line, to be used for importing essential items such as rice, wheat flour, pulses, sugar and medicines, said one of the sources briefed on the matter.

“Sri Lanka has requested an additional $1 billion credit line from India for imports of essentials,” the second source said. “This will be on top of the $1-billion credit line already pledged by India.”

Both sources declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential.

The finance and foreign ministries of Sri Lanka, as well as India’s foreign ministry, did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa signed the earlier credit line of $1 billion this month in the Indian capital of New Delhi to help pay for critical imports.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met Rajapaksa on Monday after arriving in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo late the previous day.

“Discussed the economic situation and India’s supportive response,” Jaishankar said on Twitter, with a photograph of the two officials next to each other.

In addition to the credit lines, India extended a $400-million currency swap and a $500-million credit line for fuel purchases to Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Sri Lanka’s imports stalled, causing shortages of many essential items, after foreign currency reserves fell to $2.31 billion by February.

The nation just off India’s southern tip has to repay debt of about $4 billion in the rest of this year, including a $1-billion international sovereign bond that matures in July.

Rajapaksa is set to fly to Washington, D.C. next month to start talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a rescue plan.

“India is also very supportive of Sri Lanka’s decision to seek an IMF programme and has given their fullest support,” one of the sources added.

Previous articleChina set to host 3rd meeting of Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

China set to host 3rd meeting of Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors

China will host the third meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, on Wednesday and Thursday,...
Read more
World

India arrests Muslim woman for sending peace wish on Pakistan Day

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old Muslim woman was arrested in the southwestern state of Karnataka in India on charges of posting a WhatsApp status message...
Read more
World

Two Israel cops killed in IS gun attack

TEL AVIV: Two Arab gunmen killed two police officers on a city street in Israel on Sunday and were then shot dead, as the...
Read more
World

Abbas slams West’s ‘double standards’ on Ukraine, Palestine

WEST BANK: Palestine President Mahmud Abbas criticised Sunday the West's "double standards" he said penalised Russia over its invasion of Ukraine while ignoring Israel's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia opens to tourists with US, UK and Schengen visas

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reinstated visas on arrival for passengers with valid American, British and Schengen visas, the state news agency reported. “Reinstating the visa-on-arrival...
Read more
World

Saudi government places restrictions on volume of speakers in mosques

The Saudi government recently issued a set of instructions for mosques to follow in the month of Ramadan, including restrictions on the volume of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC takes exception to PM’s statement alleging that Nawaz Sharif is...

Supreme Court Judge Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel has taken strong exception to Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement in which he alleged that Pakistan Muslim...

Sindh House attack: CJP Bandial orders to arrest perpetrators

Governor signs Punjab Regularization of Service Amendment Ordinance 2022

Opposition destabilizing Pakistan dancing on foreign diktats: Haleem Adil

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.