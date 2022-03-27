Governor Punjab, Azeri envoy discusses bilateral trade, Kashmir dispute

LAHORE: Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed other matters including the relations between the two countries, and issues in Kashmir and Afghanistan.

According to details, during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Envoy Khazar Farhadov and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor House in Lahore, the Governor Punjab apprised the Azerbaijan Ambassador regarding Pakistan’s steps for peace and eradication of terrorism. He also spoke about the current situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have a long-standing religious, cultural, and historical relationship which is a sign of strong ties between the two air forces. Pakistan is committed to promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields with Azerbaijan.

He said that there are vast opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, commerce, and energy between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The development of high-level relations between the two countries is welcoming. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the incumbent government stands with peace and we also urge the world to play its role in the elimination of atrocities in Kashmir and Palestine and for the establishment of peace.

Governor Punjab said that a strong and stable Afghanistan is also necessary for peace for which the world must play its part in economic development and providing basic amenities to the people.

The Envoy Khazar Farhadov said that relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan have always been exemplary, and the two countries stand by each other in difficult times. The role of Pakistan in establishing peace and eradicating terrorism is praiseworthy. Azerbaijan will continue to play its role alongside Pakistan in connecting Central Asian states through Afghanistan, he added.