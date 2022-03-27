Geo-strategic importance

With the due presence of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) among eastern powers of the world, no one can deny the geo-strategic and socio-economic significance of the region. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project now has boosted the strategical importance of GB to its highest levels. That is why in the eyes of many defensive analysts it has become a universal fact that in the coming days and years the region would prove as a battlefield for the regional and non-regional powers.

China has devised the new mega road map to supply its goods and commodities to the rest of the world for occupying the world’s economy by its new giant OBOR “One Belt One Road” project. The OBOR Project is a network of several highways that connects China to every continent and country of the world. It is part of the new ideology of the current Chinese president Xi Jinping to expand infrastructure and influence in the world economy.

GB’s borders are highly strategic, with new economic superpower China to the northeast, Afghanistan to the north-west, with Russia almost on its northern borders with Tajikistan nearby. Thus, the geo-strategical attraction of the region is a huge flashpoint for the regional and the entire world powers.

But, sadly, the socio-political conditions of GB in multiple aspects. On one hand, the region lakes any defined political identity and remains in a constitutional identity crisis for almost seven decades. On the other hand, disunity due to sectarian and lingual basis has impeded the development of the region, whereas, no progress in socio-economic and political segments manifests.

As per the said facts and expected events in future, the situation of inhabitants and ground reality of GB is quite not encouraging. All segments of GB must ponder and comprehend the political face of the region and frequently changing scenarios and affairs of the world.

Gone are the days when we used to be a remote, undiscovered and underdeveloped part of the world. Now we have become a crucial and almost integral part of the world and our region weighs much value in the eyes of both regional and non-regional powers.

Keeping in view the above facts, it is high time for the dwellers of GB to be united in one platform to pursue the politico-economic goals. We must mitigate the differences within the regionals based on lingual and tribal grounds as it prevents the achievement of a common cause and long-term targets. If we do not unite, neither will we be able to reap the benefits of CPEC nor will we avail the favours of our geo-strategic key location.

Residents of GB must be aware of upcoming events in their region. We must educate ourselves and also spread awareness among the masses to be united, avoid differences and must develop thinking strategically to tackle in case of any expedition or foreign aggression.

YAWAR ABBAS HOLLA

GILGIT-BULTISTAN