NATIONAL

Fawad Chaudhry takes a jibe at Bilawal’s ‘small rally’ in Malakand

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech in Malakand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has said that normally a corner meeting of the MPA has a bigger crowd as compared to Wednesday’s PPP rally in Malakand.

Fawad Chaudhry took to twitter to respond to Bilawal Bhutto’s speech in Malakand, terming the public rally of PPP smaller even to a corner meeting of the MPA seat candidate.

The minister said with a smaller crowd, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke as he was addressing a rally of thousands of people. Opposition parties cannot compete with Prime Minister Imran Khan when it comes to displaying public power, he added.

Previous articleCOAS, Wang Yi discuss regional security, further enhancing bilateral defence cooperation
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

COAS, Wang Yi discuss regional security, further enhancing bilateral defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Mr Wang Yi, State Counselor and Foreign Minister of the People Republic of China Wednesday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of...
Read more
NATIONAL

First public school for Sikhs nears completion in Peshawar

The first public school for Sikh community in Pakistan is nearing completion in Peshawar as "90 percent construction work" has been concluded, a news...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan gets financial relief as China rolls over $4.2bn debt

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that China has agreed to rollover $4.2 billion debt, providing a major financial relief to the government, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Foreign missions wish Pakistan on March 23

The nation celebrated Pakistan Day on Wednesday with traditional zeal and fervour. The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N postpones long march for two days

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday rescheduled its long march to Islamabad after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser summoned the National Assembly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Talks with MQM-P on as PTI decides to keep contact with allies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govt has decided on Wednesday to continue its contacts with the coalition parties in the wake of a no-confidence...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Foreign missions wish Pakistan on March 23

The nation celebrated Pakistan Day on Wednesday with traditional zeal and fervour. The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute...

PML-N postpones long march for two days

Talks with MQM-P on as PTI decides to keep contact with allies

China reiterates Taiwan question differs in nature from Ukraine issue

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.