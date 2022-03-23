Fawad Chaudhry takes a jibe at Bilawal’s ‘small rally’ in Malakand

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s speech in Malakand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has said that normally a corner meeting of the MPA has a bigger crowd as compared to Wednesday’s PPP rally in Malakand.

Fawad Chaudhry took to twitter to respond to Bilawal Bhutto’s speech in Malakand, terming the public rally of PPP smaller even to a corner meeting of the MPA seat candidate.

The minister said with a smaller crowd, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke as he was addressing a rally of thousands of people. Opposition parties cannot compete with Prime Minister Imran Khan when it comes to displaying public power, he added.