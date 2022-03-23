NATIONAL

COAS, Wang Yi discuss regional security, further enhancing bilateral defence cooperation

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Mr Wang Yi, State Counselor and Foreign Minister of the People Republic of China Wednesday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Chinese Foreign Minister said that Pakistan-China relationship is based on convergence of views and mutual respect. Appreciating professionalism of Pakistan Army, Foreign Minister said that world should acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability.

He appreciated security provided to the Chinese compaies working on China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and said that China believes in inclusive prosperity.

Referring to the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, the COAS termed it a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability.

The COAS also thanked Foreign Minister for his visit and continued Chinese support to Pakistan. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. He specially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

Previous articleFirst public school for Sikhs nears completion in Peshawar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

First public school for Sikhs nears completion in Peshawar

The first public school for Sikh community in Pakistan is nearing completion in Peshawar as "90 percent construction work" has been concluded, a news...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan gets financial relief as China rolls over $4.2bn debt

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that China has agreed to rollover $4.2 billion debt, providing a major financial relief to the government, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Foreign missions wish Pakistan on March 23

The nation celebrated Pakistan Day on Wednesday with traditional zeal and fervour. The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N postpones long march for two days

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday rescheduled its long march to Islamabad after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser summoned the National Assembly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Talks with MQM-P on as PTI decides to keep contact with allies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govt has decided on Wednesday to continue its contacts with the coalition parties in the wake of a no-confidence...
Read more
NATIONAL

Majority of dissident MPs upset with govt: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said that a majority of the dissident MNAs have not taken money to support...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PML-N postpones long march for two days

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday rescheduled its long march to Islamabad after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser summoned the National Assembly...

Talks with MQM-P on as PTI decides to keep contact with allies

China reiterates Taiwan question differs in nature from Ukraine issue

Wasim Khan happy to see international cricket back to Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.