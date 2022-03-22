Top Saudi diplomat calls on army chief

LAHORE: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud called on Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in hosting the 48th annual meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) under the banner of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the latest situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral defence relations between the two nations were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Gen. Bajwa said Pakistan valued its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

He termed the OIC session a historic development for bringing the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability.

Al-Saud appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan, efforts for effective border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Islamabad at all levels.