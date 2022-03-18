NATIONAL

COAS lauds contributions, logistic support of ASC Centre, Nowshera

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Thursday appreciated contributions and logistic support of Army Service Corps( ASC) Centre, Nowshera both during peacetime and operation.

The COAS expressed these views during his visit to the ASC Center Nowshera. Upon arrival, COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fathea for Martyrs.

COAS pinned badges of rank on the shoulders of Major General Usman Haq to formally install him as Colonel Commandant of Army Service Corps. Large number of serving and retired officers attended the ceremony.

