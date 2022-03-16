NATIONAL

Rasheed announces to facilitate opposition power show, provide security

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said the government will “fully facilitate” the opposition parties, who have announced to hold power shows in Islamabad later this month, and provide them security during the same.

Talking to the reporters in Islamabad, he, however, said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance of the opposition won’t be allowed to take the law into their hands. It is our responsibility to protect the lives and properties of the people, he asserted.

Ahmed said the popularity of the prime minister has increased manifold in recent weeks and will further increase in the days to come. He claimed the entire nation stands by Imran Khan.

He announced special powers were being given to police, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary deployed in the capital from March 20 to April 2. “Law enforcement agencies are fully capable to deal with any untoward situation.”

Around 1,000 personnel of FC and Rangers have been summoned for security purposes, the minister said, adding if needed, more troops would be deployed to ensure law and order.

He said the government would provide full security and protection to the two public meetings — of the government and the opposition — on March 25 and March 27. Ensuring protection to lives and properties of the people were the responsibility of the interior ministry, he added.

He said if the opposition wished to hold a rally on March 27, they should consult the Islamabad deputy commissioner for devising its modalities. The administration would provide safe passage to their rally, he added.

However, Ahmed reiterated no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and violators would be dealt with iron hands.

The minister said Pakistan was facing international threats of terrorism, adding that maintenance of peace and countering terrorism was not only the responsibility of the government but also of the opposition.

Regarding the no-confidence motion against the prime minister, he said there will be no assembly session on March 27 which falls on a Sunday. Foolproof security would be given to the participants of the session, he added.

He regretted that PDM president Fazl ur-Rehman was dragging the nation towards anarchy. He cautioned the Maulana that PPP and PML-N will escape and you would be trapped.

Rehman was playing the role of Maula Jatt, he remarked.

Rasheed said the prime minister would become stronger after the no-trust vote. As per his political acumen, Khan would emerge a winner, he said.

Staff Report

