Karachi truck artist gives new flair to kicks

He labours on each pair for up to four days, charging select clients $400 for a set featuring bespoke patterns and motifs.

Since he started painting trainers in January, he has dispatched eight pairs — to places in Pakistan and abroad — with new orders arriving every four days after a surge of social media interest.

“The ideas keep coming to me,” the 42-year-old mused. “It’s in human nature to decorate ourselves and the things around us.”

Cross-legged in his Karachi rooftop studio, he flips a pair of high-top Nikes to reveal the image of a luminous pink hawk and a gazing yellow eye, framed by hypnotic bulbous fringes.

Another pair ready for shipping bears a shimmering peacock.

‘In the zone’

Some say the practice of adorning trucks began in the 1940s when hauliers crafted vibrant logos communicating their brand identity to a largely illiterate public.

Others claim the artistic one-upmanship began with bus drivers competing to lure passengers.

Today, the trade is one of Pakistan’s most famous cultural exports, cutting against the country’s more austere reputation for social conservatism.