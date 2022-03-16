NATIONAL

COAS Gen Bajwa, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss bilateral cooperation

By Staff Report

General Shaikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman AI-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to further enhance professional cooperation between both the armies were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Kingdom of Bahrain. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation and successful border management.

Meanwhile, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (R), Minister of Defence Nigeria called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan views Nigeria as a key country in African continent and we appreciate Nigeria’s role towards regional peace.

Staff Report

