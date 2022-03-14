NATIONAL

Will act on no-confidence motion as per law: NA speaker

By News Desk

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday said that he would follow the law during voting on no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition.

Talking to reporters at the Parliament House in Islamabad, he said that moving the no-confidence motion is the constitutional right of the opposition.

However, he did not specify a date for holding the National Assembly session for the no-trust vote.

Asad said that he is still in consultation with the National Assembly secretariat about summoning the session for the no-confidence motion, adding that the session will be called in line with the Constitution.

“Let me make this clear, whatever I will do will be in accordance with the law and rules. What the government and opposition are doing is not my concern,” he said.

“I have definitely sought legal opinions and it is my job to discuss this with legal experts,” he added.

Replying a question about the opposition’s announcement of submitting a no-confidence motion against him as well, he said that it is the opposition’s constitutional and legal right to file the motion.

“I welcome it (the decision),” he said.

News Desk

