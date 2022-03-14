NATIONAL

Punjab utilizes 66 percent of development funds

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: During the eight months of the current fiscal year (2021-22), all government departments of Punjab have utilized their 66 percent of development funds, Profit learnt here on Monday.

Sehar Iqbal, the spokesperson of the Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) Department informed Profit that during the current fiscal year (2021-2022), development funds of RS 458 billion were released for the departments of Punjab out of which RS 300 billion has been utilized so far whereas the utilization of funds by departments has reached 66 percent this time.

She further informed that in fact the Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal had directed that meetings be held with all the concerned stakeholders and all obstacles in the use of funds be removed.

“This is the reason that on the one hand the approval of development schemes remain uninterrupted and on the other hand all the obstacles in the use of funds were removed and Punjab got a historic victory in this regard,” spokesperson added.

Iqbal further added that 66 meetings of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) were held during the last eight months of the current fiscal year and about RS 90 billion was released for road projects in Punjab out of which funds of RS 57 billion (68 percent) have been utilized.

“Similarly, a total of RS 19.5 billion was released for government buildings out of which RS 11.1 billion has been utilized whereas a total of RS 89.3 billion has been released to the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and 68 percent of the funds have been utilized by these departments,” she said.

She added that a total of RS 26.416 billion was allocated for urban development out of which 49 percent has been utilized while RS 34.6 billion was allocated for water supply and sanitation of which 63 percent has been utilized.

“The School Education Department used 79 percent of its total RS 31.7 billion, a total of RS 30.7 billion were released for the Local Government and Community Development Department and the department utilized its 65 percent funds. Similarly, agriculture sector utilized 58 percent of the total RS 29.9 billion, Planning and Development utilized total RS 26.1 billion which was 84 percent of the total funds and the Irrigation Department utilized 50 percent of the funds. However, other sectors including primary and secondary healthcare, transport, higher education, industries, sports and youth affairs, environment and energy utilized their funds from 34 percent to 87 percent.

Meanwhile speaking to Profit, the chairman P&D Board informed that this was the historic utilization and he was expecting that masses would be benefited from the huge development budget.

“From this kind of utilization, the investment and job opportunities will be created for the citizens and it will lead to the welfare of the people and progress towards betterment. Similarly, with the speedy utilization of the budget the service delivery will be increased. In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the realization about the importance of improving has led the Punjab government to use 20 percent of the budget on the health sector. It will not only improve the health services but the construction of more hospitals are underway,” he concluded.

Previous articleWill act on no-confidence motion as per law: NA speaker
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Will act on no-confidence motion as per law: NA speaker

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday said that he would follow the law during voting on no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition. Talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

No Trust Motion: Govt to deploy 1,000 FC personnel in Capital city

ISLAMABAD: With the increase in political temperature in the federal capital, the government has tightened the security to maintain the law and order situation. After...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, UK finalise returns, readmission agreements

ISLAMABAD: A special committee of the federal cabinet has finalised returns, readmission and extradition agreements between Pakistan and Untied Kingdom. Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh...
Read more
NATIONAL

Under pressure of viral memes, Bilawal shares PM’s Urdu fumbling video

ISLAMABAD: Under immense pressure from netizens over his gaffe made during the last leg of PPP's long march, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari...
Read more
NATIONAL

Experts differ whether party head can bar MPs from casting votes under Article 63-A

ISLAMABAD: Legal experts have divergent views over the question whether or not the party head can bar any MP from casting vote in no...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition devises likely ‘power-sharing formula’ to accommodate Govt allies

LAHORE: The anti-government alliance, PDM, along with major opposition party PPP has devised a possible power-sharing formula if no-confidence motion succeeds against the PTI-led government both...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Under pressure of viral memes, Bilawal shares PM’s Urdu fumbling video

ISLAMABAD: Under immense pressure from netizens over his gaffe made during the last leg of PPP's long march, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari...

Experts differ whether party head can bar MPs from casting votes under Article 63-A

Opposition devises likely ‘power-sharing formula’ to accommodate Govt allies

Qalandars to build a house for Zaman Khan on Shaheen Afridi’s request

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.