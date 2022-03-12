NATIONAL

Four terrorists killed during operations in North Waziristan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Security forces Saturday conducted two Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on reported presence of terrorists in general area Maddi Khel and Bobar Gap in North Waziristan District.

According to the ISPR, four terrorists were killed during intense exchange of fire. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Staff Report

