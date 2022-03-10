NATIONAL

PM’s statements ‘clearly show his fear’: Shehbaz

By News Desk

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has “lost his mental balance” and the same can be determined by his recent statements.

Talking to the media personnel outside a special court in Lahore, he said: “PM Khan has not only damaged the Kashmir cause but has also pushed the country into a corner.”

Regarding the no-trust motion filed by the opposition parties against the premier, he said that he is confident in the outcome and “all political parties are united for the motion to get rid of the ruling party, which has caused the prevailing crises, damaging the country’s economy”.

He added that PM Imran’s statements in recent days “clearly show his fear”, adding that the premier’s “legs are trembling”.

Earlier, he attended case proceedings in the court regarding his alleged money laundering case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

On Tuesday, a delegation of senior opposition lawmakers, including Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Shazia Marri and Marriyum Aurangzeb, had submitted the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat.

The opposition had submitted two sets of documents, one under Article 54 of the Constitution to requisition the National Assembly because it was not in session, and the other a resolution calling for a no-confidence vote against the prime minister.

