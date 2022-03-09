Iran and Pakistan mustn’t provide weapons to the Myanmar Junta

The USA and other nations, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, have already announced banning military exports to Myanmar. Even the UNO has been urging all countries to impose an arms embargo. When some Western and European countries are trying to penalize the Myanmar Junta by imposing sanctions on arms selling over massive human rights violations in Myanmar, it is a cause of frustration that Russia and China have been providing the weapons to the Myanmar Junta. But it is more surprising that Iran and Pakistan have also started arms business with the Junta. Myanmar continues to buy large quantities of arms despite sanctions imposed by various countries, including the European Union and the USA.

Myanmar’s military continues to buy weapons Due to its geographical location and its importance as an arms market; the country is also receiving concessions on arms purchases from various governments. While the West has not sold arms to Myanmar, other businesses are doing well.

- Advertisement -

The Myanmar Junta wants to buy air-to-surface missiles from Pakistan for JF-17 fighter jets. A high-level delegation from Pakistan’s Defence Ministry paid a secret visit to Myanmar in September last year to discuss arms sales. The two countries discussed naval weapons, including advanced weapons technology, and aircraft repair and maintenance. The 10-member Pakistani delegation met the Myanmar Defencve Minister and discussed verbally the sale of upgraded JF-17 (Block-3) aircraft and air-to-surface missiles.

Concerns are growing between the two neighbours over such an unannounced visit. Because they fear that the defence relationship between the two countries is being established not by their own will but under the direction of China. Myanmar and Pakistan will further enhance their defence cooperation in the future.

On the other hand, Iran is providing weapons and technology to Myanmar’s military. The flight of an authorized Iranian airline with Revolutionary Guards on board to Myanmar has sparked speculation of secret military-to-military cooperation. The recent landings of planes owned by Iranian cargo airline Kesham Fars Air could be aimed at supplying weapons, including guided missiles.

An Iranian delegation that landed in Myanmar on January 13 was on its second or third visit since the junta’s seizing power through a military coup on 1 February 2021.

There is no moral ground to support the Junta. Other businesses are all going on there. All this is not preventing businesses from operating there. Why aren’t the Western countries watching these? Why is the international community so silent in this regard? It must address the issue. Delaying the issue can cause more devastation in Myanmar. In response to the military coup in Myanmar and to prevent the junta government from resorting to renewed repression, the international community including Pakistan and Iran, should implement of a hardcore global arms embargo on the country.

Myanmar, devastated by sanctions, is looking for new ways to buy arms. And so the country’s junta government is sending a delegation of top officials to Pakistan ahead of a possible arms deal.

On 1 February 2021, a military coup led by Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing took place in Myanmar. In response, the West imposed strict sanctions on the country’s top officials and their affiliates. The current junta government in Myanmar has overthrown a democratically elected government and established military rule.

- Advertisement -

According to The Economic Times, the Southeast Asian country wants to buy 60mm and 81mm mortars, as well as M-79 grenade launchers and heavy machine guns, from Pakistan. According to the report, Myanmar has also expressed interest in purchasing air-to-surface missiles from Pakistan for JF-17 fighter jets. Due to sanctions, Naypyidaw is unable to buy these missiles directly from China, so the weapons will come through Pakistan. In 2015, Myanmar bought the JF-17 Thunder, a joint venture between Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and Chengdu Aircraft Industries Corporation of China.

The 2017 violence against Rohingya Muslims sparked tensions between Myanmar and Pakistan. As Myanmar accused Pakistan of aiding and abetting radical Rohingya groups. There are also allegations that Pakistan is sponsoring some Arakanese groups with weapons and training. Even after such a hostile relationship, their meeting without any announcement raised many questions. Needless to say, in recent times, defence ties are growing continuously between Pakistan and Myanmar. Myanmar and Pakistan are strengthening their strategic ties covertly.

However, after the military coup by the junta government last year, the West imposed sanctions on Myanmar, which further improved relations with Pakistan. When the USA and other countries announced a halt to military equipment exports to Myanmar, Pakistan and Iran’s growing defence ties with it would be really inappropriate at this time.

Bangladesh’s state minister for foreign affairs Shariar Alam visited Tehran in August 2021 for the inauguration of the new President of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi. Palestine and the Rohingya were the main topics of discussion during his talks with Iranian leaders. Iran assued. Shariar that Iran would always stand with Bangladesh n the Rohingya issue. Iran always claimed that Iran is always vocal for the persecuted Muslim communities in the world. The Tehran government appears to be abandoning its policy position on the Rohingya by supplying arms to the Myanmar junta. Has Iran the moral right to provide the weapons to the Myanmar Junta for paving the way of committing genocide? The international community, including Bangladesh, should seek clarification from Tehran on this issue.

The international community and regional countries should be concerned that Myanmar’s junta is taking up arms from China, Russia, India, Pakistan and Iran. Russia, China and Pakistan are helping the junta to expand its air force. It has expanded its navy with the help of India and China

As for Pakistan, it is also vocal about the rights of Kashmiri and Palestinian Muslims. On the one hand, Pakistan calls for resolution of the Rohingya crisis and denounces the military coup, on the other hand, it gives weapons to the junta. So, the question is how can Pakistan provide weapons to the Myanmar Junta.? Is only business interest pushing Pakistan and Iran to provide the weapons? Being Muslim-majority countries, they always talk in favour of persecuted Muslim groups in the world, on the other hand, they provide weapons to the Myanmarese junta to kill an another Muslim groups (the Rohingya). Myanmar’s military is oppressing the people. Rohingya had genocide commmitted against them.

These weapons are not only being used to suppress the Rohingyas but also other groups such as Chin, protestors who are protesting peacefully against the 2021 military coup, journalists, and others. It is a clear pretence and mockery of human rights. Iran and Pakistan are doing wrong to put weapons in the hands of the Myanmar junta. They are also the partners of human rights violators in Myanmar.

There is no moral ground to support the Junta. Other businesses are all going on there. All this is not preventing businesses from operating there. Why aren’t the Western countries watching these? Why is the international community so silent in this regard? It must address the issue. Delaying the issue can cause more devastation in Myanmar. In response to the military coup in Myanmar and to prevent the junta government from resorting to renewed repression, the international community including Pakistan and Iran, should implement of a hardcore global arms embargo on the country.