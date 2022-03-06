Pakistan hits mark of 100mn people fully vaccinated against Covid

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday announced it hit the landmark of fully immunising 100 million people against coronavirus.

“Major milestone reached in national vaccination drive. 100 million Pakistanis are now fully vaccinated,” Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who heads the anti-virus strategy, said on Twitter.

Out of a total 210 million population, he said, more than 127 million people have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are very close to achieving vaccination of all (the) eligible citizens,” he added.

The nation, which has been dealing with a fifth wave of the pandemic since it began in March 2020, has recorded fewer than 1,000 new infections for the 10th day in a row, according to the Health Ministry.

With 775 new patients, the caseload to date reached 1.51 million, with 1.45 million recoveries.

With seven deaths due to coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the overall toll reached 30,265.

Currently, the total number of active cases is 29,611.

Pakistan last week lifted nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions across the country, allowing schools, offices, restaurants, gyms, movie theatres, and wedding halls to reopen.