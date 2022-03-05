World

Taliban’s secretive Haqqani Network leader finally shows his face

By AFP

Kabul: One of the Taliban’s most secretive leaders, whose only picture on US “most wanted” lists is a grainy semi-covered profile, was photographed openly for the first time Saturday at a passing-out parade for new Afghan police recruits.

Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also heads the feared Haqqani Network, has previously only been photographed clearly from behind — even since the hardline Islamists seized power last August.

“For your satisfaction and for building your trust… I am appearing in the media in a public meeting with you,” he said in a speech at the parade.

Before the Taliban’s return, Haqqani was the most senior of three deputies to leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Akhundzada himself hasn’t been seen in public for years, and many Afghan analysts believe he may not even be alive.

Haqqani heads a powerful subset of the Taliban blamed for some of the worst violence of the past 20 years.

The United States has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest, saying he was responsible for a string of terror attacks.

Pictures of Haqqani were being widely shared on social media Saturday by Taliban officials who had previously only posted photographs that didn’t show his face, or if it had been digitally blurred.

At the police parade Saturday, Haqqani was dressed like many of the senior Taliban officials — very heavily bearded and wearing a black turban and white shawl.

He said he was showing his face so “you could know how much value we have with our leadership”.

Not seen in public:

Haqqani’s appearance also suggests the Taliban have grown even more confident of their hold on the country since seizing power on August 15, two weeks before the last US-led foreign forces left.

Several diplomats were in the crowd — including Pakistan’s ambassador — even though no country has officially recognised the new Taliban regime.

The Haqqani Network, founded in the 1970s by Jalaluddin Haqqani, was heavily supported by the CIA during the Mujahideen war against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is believed to be in his 40s, is his son, and succeeded him following his death in 2018.

The latter was blamed for the deadly 2008 attack on Kabul’s Serena Hotel that killed six people, as well as at least one assassination attempt against former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

The FBI Rewards for Justice programme says he maintains “close ties” to Al Qaeda, and “is a specially designated global terrorist”.

He is reported to have been the target of several US drone strikes — in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and in the rugged terrain between them that is the heartland of the Haqqani Network.

He was also credited as the author of a New York Times opinion piece in 2020 titled “What We, the Taliban, Want”, sparking controversy that the newspaper had given “terrorists” a public platform.

Previous articleIndian repression has made IOK a hell for its inhabitants: report
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Ukraine accuses Russia of continuing assault despite declaring partial ceasefire

KYIV: Russia and Ukraine blamed each other on Saturday for a failure to provide safe passage to civilians fleeing two cities besieged and bombarded...
Read more
World

Taliban’s secretive Haqqani Network leader finally shows his face

KABUL: One of the Taliban's most secretive leaders, whose only picture on the US "most wanted" lists is a grainy semi-covered profile, was photographed...
Read more
World

Journalist killed in Mexico, sixth this year

MEXICO CITY: A journalist was killed on Friday in northern Mexico, authorities said -- the sixth such murder this year in one of the...
Read more
World

UNSC to meet Monday on humanitarian crisis in Ukraine: diplomats

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Monday on the humanitarian crisis triggered in Ukraine by the Russian invasion, diplomats...
Read more
World

North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’: South’s military

SEOUL: North Korea fired at least one "unidentified projectile" on Saturday, South Korea's military said, the nuclear-armed country's ninth suspected weapons test this year. "North...
Read more
HEADLINES

UAE poised for FATF’s ‘gray list’ over allegations of ‘dirty money’

The United Arab Emirates is set for inclusion on a global watchdog’s “gray list” after some of its members indicated that the Gulf nation...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Ukraine accuses Russia of continuing assault despite declaring partial ceasefire

KYIV: Russia and Ukraine blamed each other on Saturday for a failure to provide safe passage to civilians fleeing two cities besieged and bombarded...

IS claims Pakistan bombing that kills 56 at Shiite mosque

Australia trail Pakistan by 471 runs after Azhar Ali’s 185

Top US court nixes CIA contractors’ testimony on Guantanamo detainee

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.