Indian repression has made IOK a hell for its inhabitants: report

ISLAMABAD: India has been resorting to the worst state terrorism in Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) for the last seven decades, turning the territory into a living hell for its inhabitants.

A report prepared by the Kashmir Media Service said that IOK continues to suffocate under unprecedented Indian repression and Narendra Modi-led fascist government in New Delhi has stepped up its brutal tactics after revocation of special status of the territory on August 5, 2019 to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission.

“The Mod regime has broken all records of repression in Kashmir. The Kashmiris are killed, imprisoned and tortured on daily basis. The Indian troops are enjoying a free hand to kill innocent Kashmiris,” it said.

The report said that Pakistan has informed the ongoing 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that the Indian troops have intensified the use of torture to suppress Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

However, the report maintained that India must remember that its atrocities have failed to break the will of the Kashmiris in the past and will meet the same fate in the future as well.

It said that India must be held accountable under international law for its crimes against the Kashmiris.

It added that the world community must come forward in a big way to stop India’s brutal campaign of repression in IOK.