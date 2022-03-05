Opposition’s no-trust move against govt will not succeed: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that the opposition parties would not succeed in any no-trust move against the government as neither they have the required numbers nor the public support.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said that there is no possibility of tabling of a no-confidence move by the opposition parties as they are only giving time lines.

He said faces of the opposition leaders, particularly of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, are reflective of their depressing situation as they do not have anything in their pocket.

The opposition parties are trying to create a political environment by staging marches and proposing a no-confidence move for a face-saving only, he added.

He said that the two major opposition parties – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – have become regional parties as the PPP has been limited to some divisions of Sindh province while the PML-N is confined to a few divisions of Punjab.

On the other hand, Fazl-led JUI-F has presence in some Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa areas, Fawad said, adding that no other political party is standing with them in their plan of tabling a no-confidence move against the government.

He expressed gratitude to the ally parties for standing firmly with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government and said the opposition parties are not sincere with each other and all of them are looking for protecting their personal interests.

He said that the PTI government would welcome PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s march in Rawalpindi and added that around 100 people, which is the total strength of his march, would also be offered tea.

He advised Bilawal to realise that Pakistan is hosting the Australian cricket team in Rawalpindi after a long time and such a show (long march), led by him, could have a negative impact at the international level.

The PTI government is following an independent and balanced foreign policy based on equal relations with all major countries, including the United States of America (USA) and Russia, he said.

The minister said that Pakistan wants good relations with all major countries and it enjoys good relations with the US also. He said the Pakistan government, led by Imran Khan, has always declared that the use of military is not a solution to any dispute and it has also spoken in the United Nations that the Russia-Ukraine dispute should be resolved through dialogue.

Fawad said that the opposition leaders, who own properties abroad, are particularly in a shock over the prime minister’s visit to Russia, adding that Pakistan wants that country’s looted wealth stashed in foreign banks should be brought back and the government is progressing on the matter swiftly.

He said the civil and military institutions are on the same page in the country and the people of the country are standing behind the PTI government, adding that the government is devising pro-people policies as the prime minister wants to work for the welfare of the people.

He added that the entire nation has strongly condemned the Peshawar blast and is standing united against such incidents, adding that investigation into the incident is under process and the culprits would be traced out soon by the agencies.

He said that many cricket teams received threatening tweets from Indian soil during their Pakistan visit. Such conspiracies should be avoided and the two countries should move forward while the Kashmir dispute should also be resolved, he added.

To a question, he said the purpose of making an amendment to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) was to check propaganda and stop dissemination of hate material on the print, electronic and social media.