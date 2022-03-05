Sports

Pakistan down Lithuania by 3-2 in Davis Cup playoff

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan defeated Lithuania by 3-2 in the Davis Cup Group I playoff here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

In the doubles, Pakistani duo of Aqeel Khan and Aisam Qureshi outplayed Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis and Laurynas Grigelis by 2-1 (6-7, 7-6, 7-5) in 2 hours and 14 minutes.

In the singles, Ricardas Berankis beat Aqeel by 2-1 (7-6, 6-7, 6-4) in 2 hours and 29 minutes and Aisam Qureshi defeated Lithuanian Edas Butvilas by 2-0 (6-4, 7-6) in 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Earlier on Friday, Aqeel had defeated Lithuanian Laurynas Grigelis by 2-1 (7-6, 3-6, 6-3) and Ricardas Berankis had defeated Mohammad Shoaib by 2-1 (4-6,7-6,4-6).

APP

