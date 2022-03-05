NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 796 new cases, 10 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A journalist wearing a facemask as a prevention measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus uses her smartphone as she attends a press conference with the organisers of a women's march, in Islamabad on March 10, 2020. - The organisers of a women's march in Pakistan called on March 10 for an independent investigation into a "coordinated attack" on their rally over the weekend. Days of mounting tensions boiled over on on March 8 when a group of Islamist counter-protesters in the capital hurled stones, bricks and sticks at a march marking International Womens Day. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday confirmed 796 new Covid-19 cases and 10 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC said the overall tally has risen to 1,513,503 cases, including 1,453,496 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 29,749 in the country, including 842 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 10 more people died from the pandemic on Friday, bringing the death toll to 30,258.

Sindh is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 569,637 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 502,455 cases so far.

Previous articleAseefa thanks doctors, supporters on swift response to camera drones hitting
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Aseefa thanks doctors, supporters on swift response to camera drones hitting

LAHORE: Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, younger sister of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, expressed gratitude to her supporters, doctors and police for responding swiftly...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police confiscates bus after conductor slaps woman passenger

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, a bus conductor in Karachi was caught on camera slapping a woman passenger during an apparent verbal brawl. The incident...
Read more
NATIONAL

Foreign students fleeing Ukraine battle racism, extortion

KYIV: With the sound of shelling over overhead, Nigerian medical student John Adebisi has been trapped for nine days in a basement in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Government vows to arrest masterminds of Peshawar mosque attack

-- Police closed in on suspects, will arrest them 'in a day or two', inteior minister says  -- IS-affiliate claims responsibility for attack, says suicide...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-US air drill concludes

ISLAMABAD: Falcon Talon, a military exercise involving the air forces of Islamabad and the United States, concluded at an operational base of the Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Television veteran Masood Akhtar passes away

LAHORE: Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passed away Saturday morning after spending more than a month in a local hospital in Lahore. Akhtar, 82, was battling...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Journalist killed in Mexico, sixth this year

MEXICO CITY: A journalist was killed on Friday in northern Mexico, authorities said -- the sixth such murder this year in one of the...

Government vows to arrest masterminds of Peshawar mosque attack

Pakistan-US air drill concludes

Television veteran Masood Akhtar passes away

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.