NCOC daily update: 796 new cases, 10 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday confirmed 796 new Covid-19 cases and 10 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC said the overall tally has risen to 1,513,503 cases, including 1,453,496 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 29,749 in the country, including 842 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 10 more people died from the pandemic on Friday, bringing the death toll to 30,258.

Sindh is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 569,637 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 502,455 cases so far.