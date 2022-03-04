Uzbekistan president wraps up two-day Pakistan visit

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev returned home on Friday after the conclusion of his two-day visit to Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Mirziyoyev met Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi to discuss bilateral ties. They exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral interest and important regional and international matters.

Alvi expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of bilateral ties and reiterated desire to promote multifaceted cooperation in all spheres including political, trade, economic, defence, security, connectivity, education and cultural exchanges.

He elaborated Pakistan’s efforts for enhanced engagement with Central Asia within the framework of the “Vision Central Asia” policy.

He highlighted prospects of regional integration and connectivity to Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries through Pakistan’s seaports.

He emphasised that peace and stability in Afghanistan is vital to reap dividends of land connectivity. He said a peaceful Afghanistan would contribute to the economic progress and prosperity of the region and beyond.

The two presidents also discussed key regional and global issues of mutual interest. They noted progress on collaboration in education, culture, security and defence and reiterated commitment to continue pursuing common goals of economic development at all levels.

The Uzbek president was on his two-day first ever visit to Pakistan after assuming the office in 2016, along with a high-level ministerial and business delegation.