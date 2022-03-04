President Alvi appears before ATC in Parliament attack case

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad with regard to the 2014 Parliament House attack case despite having immunity under the Constitution of Pakistan.

Alvi, who is nominated in the case, arrived at the court along with his counsel Babar Awan and filed an application to decline availing presidential immunity that he enjoys under Article 248 of the Constitution.

Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich conducted the hearing of the case.

Alvi informed the court that the Constitution of Pakistan gives him immunity, however, he wants not to avail it as he believes there should no difference between anyone.

“I appeared before the court so that no one should say that the president skipped the proceedings using his exemption,” he said and further shared that “a case was filed against me during the presidency in Sialkot. I did not seek exemption and later won that case.”

It is pertinent to mention that in this case, Prime Minister Imran Khan was acquitted by the anti-terrorism court in October, 2020.

On August 31, 2014, PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers had marched towards the Parliament House and Prime Minister House and clashed with police deployed at Constitution Avenue. The protesters had also attacked the premises of PTV and briefly took control of the building.

Police had invoked the Anti-Terrorism Act against PTI chief Imran Khan and leaders including Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood and Raja Khurram Nawaz for inciting violence during the 2014 sit-in.