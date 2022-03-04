NATIONAL

Cement prices rise up to Rs15 a bag

By TLTP

KARACHI: A day after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was told that contractors stopped working on all government-funded housing projects months ago because of cost overruns due to increase in cement and steel prices, the cement manufacturers in the north region have increased cement prices by Rs10-15 per bag.

The fresh increase in cement prices will be effective from Friday, according to a tweet from Topline Securities, a brokerage. It said, “The new price in the north region is in the range of Rs760-765/bag.”

The cement manufacturers are of the view that prices have been increased to absorb the impact of rupee depreciation and rise in international coal prices.

Contractors have halted work on government-funded housing projects for months because of cost overruns, despite claims that there were no “price increases”, the Public Accounts Committee was informed on Thursday.

Housing Secretary Dr Imran Zeb informed the committee that the development of the housing programs had been stopped due to an ‘unprecedented’ rise in cement and steel prices during August last year.

The comments were made during the review of the Housing and Works Ministry audit report by the Public Accounts Committee.

Zeb said the contractors wanted a cost reduction which the housing ministry rejected as the new prices exceeded the PAC and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority benchmarks and the rules that applied.

According to the laws, Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Muhammad Ajmal is required to pay the difference due to cost increase. Ajmal said that further delays would increase the costs of the project even further.

The housing secretary said that contractors had pitched to pay the vendor directly for the materials. He added that the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority is currently working in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the housing authority’s Kashmir Avenue Apartments project had not been finished. The PM had arrived without any announcement and found that there was no one at the construction avenue.

All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) said on Thursday that cement supply continued declining in February with a 4.75 percent decrease mainly due to increase in cost of production amid surging coal prices and shortage of containers for exports.

According to the data released by APCMA, total cement despatches during February 2022 were 4.36 million tonnes against 4.57 million tonnes dispatched during the same month of last fiscal year. The cement dispatches have been showing a declining trend for the past few months.

The local cement dispatched by the industry during the month of February 2022 were 3.95 million tonnes compared to 3.96 million tonnes in February 2021, showing a reduction of 0.17 percent. Exports dispatches suffered a massive decline of 34.18 percent as the volumes reduced from 616,030 tonnes in February 2021 to 405,489 tonnes in February 2022, said the APCMA.

Previous articlePresident Alvi appears before ATC in Parliament attack case
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

President Alvi appears before ATC in Parliament attack case

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad with regard to the 2014 Parliament House attack case despite having...
Read more
NATIONAL

Uzbekistan president wraps up two-day Pakistan visit

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev returned home on Friday after the conclusion of his two-day visit to Pakistan. Earlier in the day, Mirziyoyev met Pakistan President...
Read more
NATIONAL

Russia-Pakistan cooperation in energy sector

Before leaving for Russia on his maiden visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave an interview to Russia TV, in which he said that Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 1.90 lakh acres state land worth Rs. 476.43b retrieved across Punjab: Babar Hayat

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Babar Hayat Tarar has said that more than 1.89 lakh acres of state land worth Rs.476.43...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tareen to fly back to Pakistan in couple of days

Jahangir Tareen, the estranged leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is all set to travel back to Pakistan on March 6. The announcement was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges restraint, ‘avoidance of disproportionate actions’ in Russia-Ukraine conflict

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for restraint and avoidance of disproportionate actions in the conflict stemming from Russia's "special military operation" against Ukraine and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Over 1.90 lakh acres state land worth Rs. 476.43b retrieved across...

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Babar Hayat Tarar has said that more than 1.89 lakh acres of state land worth Rs.476.43...
Jahangir Khan Tareen

Tareen to fly back to Pakistan in couple of days

Russia to appeal World Cup ban

Ramiz Raja gives nod for Women’s PSL from next year

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.