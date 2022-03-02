NATIONAL

Tarin lauds FBR for surpassing tax revenue target

By APP
Counting pakistani currency

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Wednesday congratulation the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for surpassing the tax revenue target of Rs441 billion for the month of February.

In a tweet, the minister said the feat showed a robust growth of 28.5 percent, and monthly growth of over 30 percent. He expressed the hope if the pace remained the same, the country would achieve annual revenue targets.

“Congratulations! FBR has successfully knocked down the February revenue target of Rs441 billion, posting robust growth of 28.5 percent, and up to the month growth of over 30 percent. At this run rate, we will achieve our annual revenue targets,” he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that FBR collected net revenues of Rs3.7 trillion during the first eight months of the 2021-2022 financial year, exceeding the target by Rs268 billion.

This represents a growth of about 30.3 percent over the collection of Rs2.9 trillion during July-February (2020-21), the board said in a statement issued Monday.

Pakistan has been under pressure by International Monetary Fund (IMF) to raise revenue through taxes and a power tariff to meet the benchmarks set under the $6 billion loan secured in 2019.

APP

