Lyon: Australia aiming for Test series sweep in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon is aiming for a 3-0 sweep in Australia’s first Test series in Pakistan since 1998.

“It’s going to be a big challenge, but I’m going into this Test series thinking we’re going to be performing and playing our best cricket to win 3-0,” Lyon said in an online news conference Wednesday, two days ahead of the first Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“We haven’t played an away Test since 2019 […] it’s a very young, exciting Australian Test squad that we’ve got here and we’re coming off a pretty spectacular summer.”

Australia will have just three practice sessions to prepare for the Test matches after arriving in Pakistan on Sunday and spending two days in the team hotel.

They will be playing three Test matches within 22 days, part of the International Cricket Council’s World Test Championship, before competing in a three-match ODI series and a one-off T20 against Pakistan.

“We’ve got enough people to cover all the bases,” Lyon said. “Whatever team we go out with, we’re confident we can play a really, really positive brand of cricket here in Pakistan.”

With 415 wickets in 105 Test matches, Lyon will share the major workload of Australian slow bowlers. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and uncapped 28-year-old leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson are also in selection contention if Australia opts to go into the first Test with two specialist spinners.