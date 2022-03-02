Sports

Lyon: Australia aiming for Test series sweep in Pakistan

By The Associated Press
Australia's Nathan Lyon (C) bowls during a practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 1, 2022, ahead of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon is aiming for a 3-0 sweep in Australia’s first Test series in Pakistan since 1998.

“It’s going to be a big challenge, but I’m going into this Test series thinking we’re going to be performing and playing our best cricket to win 3-0,” Lyon said in an online news conference Wednesday, two days ahead of the first Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“We haven’t played an away Test since 2019 […] it’s a very young, exciting Australian Test squad that we’ve got here and we’re coming off a pretty spectacular summer.”

Australia will have just three practice sessions to prepare for the Test matches after arriving in Pakistan on Sunday and spending two days in the team hotel.

They will be playing three Test matches within 22 days, part of the International Cricket Council’s World Test Championship, before competing in a three-match ODI series and a one-off T20 against Pakistan.

“We’ve got enough people to cover all the bases,” Lyon said. “Whatever team we go out with, we’re confident we can play a really, really positive brand of cricket here in Pakistan.”

With 415 wickets in 105 Test matches, Lyon will share the major workload of Australian slow bowlers. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and uncapped 28-year-old leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson are also in selection contention if Australia opts to go into the first Test with two specialist spinners.

Lyon has a decent record on typical slow subcontinent wickets, claiming 95 wickets in 19 Test matches across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. His tally also includes 15 wickets in four Test matches against Pakistan played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

And after one day of practice at the match venue, Lyon predicted a similar type of wicket prepared for the first Test that he has experienced in the UAE during his previous two tours.

“There’s not much grass on it,” Lyon said. “It’s going to be pretty shiny come day one … pretty nice to bat on the first couple of days. Then we’ll look to hopefully spin and reverse swing may come into it.”

Australia also has three part-time spinners in Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, if required to support an attack that is usually spearheaded by the pace bowlers.

“So we’re very lucky in that area,” Lyon said. “We’ve seen both Marnus and Smithy play a role in taking some big wickets. I think they will have the opportunity to get the ball at some stage.”

Previous articleUK historian seeks international mediation in Kashmir under Simla pact
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Russian athletes’ participation at Paralympics under cloud of Ukraine crisis

BEIJING: Beijing's Winter Paralympics open Friday under the shadow of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, with questions remaining over whether athletes from Russia and its...
Read more
Sports

Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998

ISLAMABAD: Ashes-winning Australia will face unfamiliar conditions, heavy security and unpredictable, but talented, opponents when they begin their first Test in Pakistan for 24...
Read more
Sports

Pak vs Aus: Naseem Shah included in Test squad after Haris Rauf tests COVID positive

Naseem Shah, who was originally a travelling reserve, has been included in the Pakistan squad for the first Test against Australia after Haris Rauf...
Read more
Sports

Ramiz Raja lauds success of HBL PSL 7

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has lauded the success of the seventh edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). According to a...
Read more
Sports

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games torch relay begins today

The Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games torch relay will begin today. The torch relay will last until March 4 across three competition zones including central...
Read more
Sports

Pak vs Aus: Rain likely to spoil Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan and Australia men's cricket teams are gearing up in Rawalpindi for the historic Test series, starting from March 4. The home side has been...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Russian athletes’ participation at Paralympics under cloud of Ukraine crisis

BEIJING: Beijing's Winter Paralympics open Friday under the shadow of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, with questions remaining over whether athletes from Russia and its...

Low-profile Russian air force puzzles Western experts

Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998

Epaper – March 02-2022 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.