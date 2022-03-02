NATIONAL

Goods exports grow fastest-ever on monthly basis in Feb: Dawood

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods witnessed the fastest-ever growth on a monthly basis in February 2022.

Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said this in a tweet on Wednesday, stating: “Our exports increased at the rate of $100 million/day which is the fastest for any month.”

Dawood said that according to provisional data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), exports soared by 36 percent to $2.808 billion in February 2022 as compared to $2.068 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Dawood mentioned that Pakistan’s exports increased by 26 percent to $20.552 billion during July-February 2022 as compared to $16.324 billion from the corresponding period last year. Regarding imports, he said, “The import data will be shared shortly after it is confirmed by the PBS.”

While Pakistan’s exports continue to grow, the current account deficit continued to widen in recent months due to the higher import bill — with a record increase in January 2022 surging to over $11.5 billion during the first seven months of the current financial year.

Staff Report

