NATIONAL

Bilawal says he will fulfil Benazir Bhutto’s promises

By News Desk

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he would fulfil the promises which his late mother Benazir Bhutto made during her lifetime.

In his speech on the fourth day of PPP’s long march against the incumbent government in Ghotki on Wednesday, Bilawal thanked the citizens of the city and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing defeat because they are standing against him.

“The PM promised us a change but only brought an economic crisis in the country,” he said.

Talking about the current situation in the country, he said that people are going through the worst economic situation due to lack of jobs.

He said that the nation will have to fight for its right and future of the upcoming generation, adding that “he will fulfil the promises made by late Benazir Bhutto.”

He reiterated that the opposition will topple the government following democratic tactics and that “it is time to bring about a no-confidence motion against PM as his time is over”.

He said the countdown has begun for Imran Khan’s government and predicted that the latter will flee to London after leaving his chair.

“We will bring no-confidence motion against the prime minister. The person sitting on the [prime minister’s] chair has no future [in this country] and he will flee to London after leaving it.”

“The puppet in fact used gimmickery because just a few days ago he had increased petrol price by Rs12 per litre and just a day ago he had increased power tariff by Rs6 and then announced reducing that to 10 and 5 rupees respectively. This Naya Pakistan of the puppet is an expensive Pakistan,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Bilawal had said that neither Sindh nor Pakistan can progress as long as the PTI-led incumbent government is in power.

“The ineligible and incompetent prime minister has plundered the rights of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

He had said that the PPP is going to send the “selected government” packing with the help of people’s power.

He had added that the PPP has taken to the streets for the rights of Pakistanis and urged more people to join the long march in Islamabad and help them send the “puppet government” home.

The long march, led by the PPP chairman, will reach the capital in 10 days passing through 34 different cities.

The party had announced the long march to protest the inflation, hike in petroleum products prices and other measures taken by the PTI-led government.

Previous articleGoods exports grow fastest-ever on monthly basis in Feb: Dawood
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Goods exports grow fastest-ever on monthly basis in Feb: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of goods witnessed the fastest-ever growth on a monthly basis in February 2022. Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul...
Read more
NATIONAL

SBP issues QR code standards to accelerate digital retail payments

KARACHI: In a move towards digitalisation of financial products and services and to accelerate the digitisation of retail payments, the State Bank of Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Reactivation of dysfunctional Pak, Afghan border crossings to help promote connectivity, trade; says PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: The sixth meeting of the Task Force of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group was held at the Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Mohammad Shehzad...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM wins hearts of poor by giving historical relief package: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the poor people by giving historical relief...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM Qureshi lambasts Bilawal, Sindh govt

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday lambasted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his party and said the PPP popularity in Punjab is 'merely 5pc'. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Iran to enhance cooperation in defence, security fields

Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation in defence and security fields. The agreement reached during a call on General Qamar Javed Bajwa,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM wins hearts of poor by giving historical relief package: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the poor people by giving historical relief...

FM Qureshi lambasts Bilawal, Sindh govt

Threat of the Paparhwalas

Biden splits Afghan reserve despite need for immediate aid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.