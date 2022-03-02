Bilawal says he will fulfil Benazir Bhutto’s promises

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that he would fulfil the promises which his late mother Benazir Bhutto made during her lifetime.

In his speech on the fourth day of PPP’s long march against the incumbent government in Ghotki on Wednesday, Bilawal thanked the citizens of the city and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing defeat because they are standing against him.

“The PM promised us a change but only brought an economic crisis in the country,” he said.

Talking about the current situation in the country, he said that people are going through the worst economic situation due to lack of jobs.

He said that the nation will have to fight for its right and future of the upcoming generation, adding that “he will fulfil the promises made by late Benazir Bhutto.”

He reiterated that the opposition will topple the government following democratic tactics and that “it is time to bring about a no-confidence motion against PM as his time is over”.

He said the countdown has begun for Imran Khan’s government and predicted that the latter will flee to London after leaving his chair.

“We will bring no-confidence motion against the prime minister. The person sitting on the [prime minister’s] chair has no future [in this country] and he will flee to London after leaving it.”

“The puppet in fact used gimmickery because just a few days ago he had increased petrol price by Rs12 per litre and just a day ago he had increased power tariff by Rs6 and then announced reducing that to 10 and 5 rupees respectively. This Naya Pakistan of the puppet is an expensive Pakistan,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Bilawal had said that neither Sindh nor Pakistan can progress as long as the PTI-led incumbent government is in power.

“The ineligible and incompetent prime minister has plundered the rights of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

He had said that the PPP is going to send the “selected government” packing with the help of people’s power.

He had added that the PPP has taken to the streets for the rights of Pakistanis and urged more people to join the long march in Islamabad and help them send the “puppet government” home.

The long march, led by the PPP chairman, will reach the capital in 10 days passing through 34 different cities.

The party had announced the long march to protest the inflation, hike in petroleum products prices and other measures taken by the PTI-led government.