Pak vs Aus: Naseem Shah included in Test squad after Haris Rauf tests COVID positive

By News Desk

Naseem Shah, who was originally a travelling reserve, has been included in the Pakistan squad for the first Test against Australia after Haris Rauf was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Haris will remain in isolation for five days and will reintegrate with the squad after a negative test at the end of his isolation period, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

The PCB said following Rauf’s positive test on Tuesday, the rest of the squad members and support personnel were retested. All these tests have come out negative.

The updated squad:

  • Babar Azam (captain)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain)
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Azhar Ali
  • Fawad Alam
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Mohammad Wasim Jnr
  • Naseem Shah
  • Nauman Ali
  • Sajid Khan
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Shan Masood
  • Zahid Mahmood

Test schedule:

  • March 4-8 — 1st Test, Rawalpindi
  • March 12-16 — 2nd Test, Karachi
  • March 21-25 — 3rd Test, Lahore
