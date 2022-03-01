Pak vs Aus: Naseem Shah included in Test squad after Haris Rauf tests COVID positive

Naseem Shah, who was originally a travelling reserve, has been included in the Pakistan squad for the first Test against Australia after Haris Rauf was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Haris will remain in isolation for five days and will reintegrate with the squad after a negative test at the end of his isolation period, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

The PCB said following Rauf’s positive test on Tuesday, the rest of the squad members and support personnel were retested. All these tests have come out negative.

The updated squad:

Babar Azam (captain)

Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain)

Abdullah Shafique

Azhar Ali

Fawad Alam

Iftikhar Ahmed

Imam-ul-Haq

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Naseem Shah

Nauman Ali

Sajid Khan

Saud Shakeel

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shan Masood

Zahid Mahmood

Test schedule: