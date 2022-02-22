Former boss accuses government of unleashing FIA on opponents

LAHORE: Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon said the agency was being used for political victimisation of the opponents of the government.

Talking to the media outside a court in Lahore on Tuesday, he said he was saddened to hear the remarks of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as well as a sessions court in cases involving the agency.

“The IHC, in its verdict, said that the FIA could not be allowed to behave like the Indian spy agency RAW,” he said.

Memon said the FIA had a systematic mode of operation. “It is not a political organisation, but a department that works in the light of laws of the land,” he asserted.

He claimed when he was heading the agency, he did not serve even a single notice on the basis of the receiver’s political affiliation.

Earlier, the sessions court extended the interim bail granted to Memom until March 15.

The court also ordered the agency to provide relevant documents to Memon.

It merits a mention here the FIA had registered a case against Memon in connection with money laundering and other charges.