NATIONAL

Bangladesh honours ‘heroes’ who died during 1952 Language Movement

By Anadolu Agency
(Original Caption) November 18, 1970-Sorrow---Charjabber,East Pakistan: A Pakistani man sobs on the shoulders of a friend after losing his entire family in the tidal wave which swept the southern coast of East Pakistan last week. A high Pakistani official said Nov.18th disease and starvation could wipe out another half million people in the cyclone ravage southern coast unless quick relief was provided. UPI b/w photograph.

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Monday marked its Language Martyrs’ Day and the International Mother Language Day with somber ceremonies to honor the sacrifices of people killed in the 1952 Language Movement.

The movement was launched after the government of then-West Pakistan, which held dominion over Bangladesh, known then as East Pakistan, refused to recognise Bengali as an official language.

Its decision to make Urdu the sole official language for East Pakistan, where the majority spoke Bengali, sparked massive protests that became known as the Language Movement and paved the way for the country’s eventual fight for independence.

On Bangladesh’s initiative, UNESCO recognised February 21 as the International Mother Language Day.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued messages paying tribute to those who laid down their lives for the cause.

Hamid said the “imperishable spirit” of the Language Movement gave the people “endless inspiration and immense courage to achieve our rights to self-determination.”

Protecting the language

As huge crowds turned out at the Shaheed Minar in the capital Dhaka to mark the day, a common grievance voiced by many was that Bengali, or Bangla, language is not getting the importance it deserves in Bangladesh.

Ali Bordi Khan, a young visitor at the monument, pointed out that most verdicts of the country’s Supreme Court are still being delivered in English.

“To truly honor the historic achievements of Bangladesh and our fight for our mother tongue, it would be great if all verdicts of the Supreme Court are given in Bangla,” Khan said.

Hasan ur-Rahman Bachchu, head of Bulbul Academy of Fine Arts, a reputed institute in Dhaka, said there is a need to discourage the growing trend of mixing Bangla and English in everyday speech.

“This trend of speaking in ‘Banglish’ must be avoided. People should either speak in Bangla or English,” he said.

Previous articleFormer boss accuses government of unleashing FIA on opponents
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Former boss accuses government of unleashing FIA on opponents

LAHORE: Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon said the agency was being used for political victimisation of the opponents of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cop hurt in DI Khan explosion

LAHORE: A policeman sustained injuries when a blast hit his mobile in Kulachi Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan District on Tuesday. According to police, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC turns down NAB request to cancel bails of family of PPP leader

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday provided relief to the family of PPP MP Khursheed Shah as it rejected the request of the National...
Read more
NATIONAL

UAE scraps rapid testing requirement for travelers from Pakistan

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is scrapping its pre-departure rapid antigen testing regime at airports for Pakistan passengers traveling to the cities of Dubai...
Read more
NATIONAL

G77 pushes for countering spread of online hate, disinformation

UNITED NATIONS: The group of developing countries -- called G77 -- is concerned over the misuse of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) to spread...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan prefers trade-centric ties over bloc politics: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan did not wish to join any bloc in the region but instead desired trading ties with all...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

UAE scraps rapid testing requirement for travelers from Pakistan

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is scrapping its pre-departure rapid antigen testing regime at airports for Pakistan passengers traveling to the cities of Dubai...

G77 pushes for countering spread of online hate, disinformation

Pakistan prefers trade-centric ties over bloc politics: PM

Court to hand down judgment in Noor murder on Thursday

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.