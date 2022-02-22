Sports

Ahead of crucial match, Peshawar Zalmi’s three players test positive for COVID-19

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi players Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, and Sohail Khan have tested positive for COVID-19 just two days before their playoff against Islamabad United in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the total toll of coronavirus positive members for the Zalmis has climbed to four. Other than the three players, support staff member and former cricketer Hashim Amla has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Zalmis won the Monday match against Qalandars in the Super Over, but the run rate kept them at the third position.

Therefore, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will go against each other in eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 24.

Staff Report

