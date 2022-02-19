NATIONAL

From army chief to soldier, all behind PM Imran Khan: Fawad Chaudhry

By Staff Report
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain addressing the book launching ceremony of " Imran Khan Aur Naya Pakistan"

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that everyone — from Chief of Army Staff General Qamar (COAS) Javed Bajwa to a common soldier — stands behind Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The citizens of Pakistan stand behind PM Imran Khan as well,” the confident information minister said while speaking in Geo News’ programme “Naya Pakistan“.

The federal minister said a person should have the tendency to resolve issues amicably and work along with the institutions.

“If soldiers are being martyred in Kargil and the if then PM (Nawaz Sharif) goes to India to expand steel business, who will stand by him?”

Chaudhry said when the PML-N was in government, they were unpopular and their ties with the institutions were not good as well. The information minister claimed the Nawaz Sharif-led party had failed to rule Pakistan.

“Institutions want to see a person in charge who is loyal to Pakistan,” Chaudhry added.

Campaign to counter no-confidence motion

The statement comes in the backdrop of the ruling party, PTI, launching a campaignin order to counter the Opposition’s efforts to bring a no-trust motion.

In his address in the first campaign rally in Mandi Bahauddin on Friday, PM Imran said that letting PML-N supremo Nawaz leave Pakistan was a “major mistake” made by the incumbent government.

“I have a message for the Sharif family: The captain is ready for all your plans. You will not only face defeat, but all of you will go to jail,” the prime minister vowed.

Meanwhile, senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah claimed Friday the Opposition has achieved the required numbers to oust the PTI governments in the centre and Punjab through no-confidence motions.

Talking on Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath”, Sanaullah said that the government has started releasing development funds to PTI lawmakers after the Opposition announced to table a no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

“However, the government is pretending as it’s not worried about the current situation and the Opposition’s no-trust move don’t have any strength to topple the government,” he added.

The government is not yet able to trace the ruling party’s lawmakers who are in contact with the Opposition, he added.

