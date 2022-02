KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Monday accepted the acquittal requests of four Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) workers who were sentenced in a case pertaining to an attack on a Rangers picket in a Karachi neighbourhood.

The accused were sentenced by an anti-terrorism court in April 2019.

Two were handed 29 years to prison each while the rest had been sentenced to 15 years each.

Zaman Town police station registered the case against the accused in 2016 at Rangers request.