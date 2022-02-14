COAS reiterates commitment to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed has vowed eradicating extremist elements from the country in his meeting with President Arif Alvi on Monday after the security forces killed 20 terrorists in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur areas.

The civil-military leadership’s meeting took place at the President House, according to a statement, where the COAS briefed President Alvi on the operation against terrorists and the security force’s professional readiness.

The president paid a tribute to security officials who sacrificed their lives while carrying out operations in newly-merged districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement by the President House’s.

“The nation is proud of the armed forces’ sacrifices […] despite all the troubles, the security forces have defended the country’s borders,” President Alvi said during the meeting.