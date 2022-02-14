NATIONAL

COAS reiterates commitment to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed has vowed eradicating extremist elements from the country in his meeting with President Arif Alvi on Monday after the security forces killed 20 terrorists in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur areas.

The civil-military leadership’s meeting took place at the President House, according to a statement, where the COAS briefed President Alvi on the operation against terrorists and the security force’s professional readiness.

The president paid a tribute to security officials who sacrificed their lives while carrying out operations in newly-merged districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement by the President House’s.

“The nation is proud of the armed forces’ sacrifices […] despite all the troubles, the security forces have defended the country’s borders,” President Alvi said during the meeting.

Previous articleFour missing Afghan women activists released: UN
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC turns down KP request to put off second phase of local govt polls

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa petition seeking to postpone the second phase of local government elections scheduled to be...
Read more
NATIONAL

Jaffar Magsi wins Cholistan jeep rally

LAHORE: Mir Jaffer Magsi won the 17th International Cholistan Desert Rally by completing the 221-kilometre-long track in four hours, 10 minutes and fifty-one seconds...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police arrest six more in murder of blasphemy accused

LAHORE: The police arrested six more people suspected to be involved in the killing of a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran inside...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran poses ‘full confidence’ in Chaudhry brothers amid opposition meetings

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister expressed "full confidence" in the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), a member of the ruling coalition, on Monday, a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Public won’t forgive Sharif and company for exchequer looting: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Monday said the public would never forgive "Nawaz Sharif and company" for looting the wealth and...
Read more
KARACHI

Bhand tribesmen refuse to end Nawabshah sit-in until murder suspects’ arrest

KARACHI: Grieving members of Bhand tribe, who have blockaded the N-305 Highway with the bodies of slain tribesmen since Saturday, refused on Monday to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Police arrest six more in murder of blasphemy accused

LAHORE: The police arrested six more people suspected to be involved in the killing of a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran inside...

Gunmen attack high-profile Sri Lanka TV journalist

Imran poses ‘full confidence’ in Chaudhry brothers amid opposition meetings

Public won’t forgive Sharif and company for exchequer looting: Fawad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.