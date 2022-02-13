NATIONAL

China to help establish SEZs in Pakistan: Shaukat Tarin

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin has said that China will support the establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) in Pakistan.

Speaking at the event chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan to interact with former ambassadors and representatives of think tanks on Sunday, the finance minister said that China has helped in building infrastructure and connectivity projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and now they would support the establishment of SEZs, so that trickle-down effects can be fully reaped.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the prime minister’s meeting with President XI was marked with great outstanding. The clarity he witnessed over such meetings had not happened in the past which is another encouraging sign, he added.

The foreign minister further said the leadership of the two countries conveyed clear messages over the core issues. They removed certain concerns over the CPEC projects which were not based upon facts. The spoilers against CPEC had been playing their negative parts, he added.

On the Afghanistan issue, Pakistan and China shared unanimous views, Qureshi said, adding as there had been close coordination and collaboration between the two countries.

Furthermore, they had agreed over a future roadmap. A meeting of Afghanistan’s immediate neighbours, besides a trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan would be soon convened to expedite efforts to avert humanitarian crises in Afghanistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry comparing the number of CPEC projects under the incumbent governments with the previous one, said now the number of working groups had been increased to 11, they had completed 7 projects in the last three years besides, a completion of 453kms of roads projects was achieved. A further investment of $3.45 billion had been made.

He further said that 3 new projects had been added, the power generation stood around 3340 MW in 2018 which had now increased to 5864 MW during the last three and half years. Not a single transmission line was added by the previous government, but they had installed 880 kms new transmission lines, he added.

Previous articleJustice Isa suggests ‘open-to-all’ JCP meetings
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Justice Isa suggests ‘open-to-all’ JCP meetings

Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa has suggested that the meetings of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) should be open to everyone instead of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz Sharif meets Chaudhrys of Gujrat, seek support to oust PM Khan

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif called on PML-Q leaders at their residence here and sought their support for the opposition's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Asad Umar says ‘no-trust bid to fail due to trust deficit within opposition ranks’

Planning Minister Asad Umar has said that opposition parties instead of making a “futile” attempt to bring a no-confidence motion gainst the government of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fazl rules out ‘unconstitutional means’ to dislodge PTI govt

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said the joint opposition will not opt for unconstitutional means to dislodge the Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

22m families registered for health cards: SAPM Hassan Khawar

After inspecting medical facilities under the NPNHC at a private hospital on Saturday, Special Assistant to the CM on Information Hassaan Khawar said it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Buzdar says ‘govt is fulfilling promises made with South Punjab’

Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that the promises made with the people of South Punjab are being fulfilled. Buzdar while discussing the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fazl rules out ‘unconstitutional means’ to dislodge PTI govt

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said the joint opposition will not opt for unconstitutional means to dislodge the Pakistan...

Shahid Afridi quits tournament citing ‘unbearable’ back injury

22m families registered for health cards: SAPM Hassan Khawar

Buzdar says ‘govt is fulfilling promises made with South Punjab’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.