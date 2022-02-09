Former KP minister withdraws appeal against disqualification

ISLAMABAD: A former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister on Wednesday withdrew an appeal against his disqualification as a member of the provincial assembly.

Shah Muhammad Khan was disqualified for five years over disturbing the law and order situation during the first phase of local government elections in the province.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood took up his request.

At the outset of the hearing, the bench observed the court was not the appropriate forum to discuss such a matter, and it would be better for Khan to withdraw the appeal and contact the relevant agency.

After the remarks, Khan withdrew an appeal and his lawyer said they will do as suggested.

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Khan. The verdict was passed by the ECP in a case related to law and order disturbance in Bannu’s Tehsil of Baka Khel.

The ECP disqualified Khan and his son Mamoon Rasheed for attacking polling stations in Baka Khel.