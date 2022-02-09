NATIONAL

Former KP minister withdraws appeal against disqualification

By INP

ISLAMABAD: A former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister on Wednesday withdrew an appeal against his disqualification as a member of the provincial assembly.

Shah Muhammad Khan was disqualified for five years over disturbing the law and order situation during the first phase of local government elections in the province.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood took up his request.

At the outset of the hearing, the bench observed the court was not the appropriate forum to discuss such a matter, and it would be better for Khan to withdraw the appeal and contact the relevant agency.

After the remarks, Khan withdrew an appeal and his lawyer said they will do as suggested.

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Khan. The verdict was passed by the ECP in a case related to law and order disturbance in Bannu’s Tehsil of Baka Khel.

The ECP disqualified Khan and his son Mamoon Rasheed for attacking polling stations in Baka Khel.

Previous articleOne hijab-clad girl exposed India’s politics, treatment of minorities: minister
Next articleDaily Covid-19 deaths hit four-month high
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

World urged to notice India’s ‘ghettoisation’ of Muslims

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said depriving Muslim girls of education in India was a “grave violation” of fundamental human rights...
Read more
NATIONAL

MQM-P challenges delimitations of Sindh LG constituencies

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MP Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday, filed a petition against the delimitation process in the province in the Sindh...
Read more
NATIONAL

Expanding UNSC only way to ensure equitable regional representation: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS: While firmly opposing additional permanent nations in the Security Council, Pakistan reaffirmed its call for equitable representation of regional groups on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Shuttlecock’ civil servant, moved five times in six months, moves court

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by a Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) in the Housing Urban Development...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Dacoit opposition’ joined hands to evade prison in graft cases: Imran

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the "dacoit politicians" in the opposition benches who looted the exchequer when their respective parties were in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 deaths hit four-month high

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 50 deaths from coronavirus after a period of four months, increasing the overall death toll to 29,601, the National...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Dacoit opposition’ joined hands to evade prison in graft cases: Imran

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the "dacoit politicians" in the opposition benches who looted the exchequer when their respective parties were in the...

Daily Covid-19 deaths hit four-month high

Former KP minister withdraws appeal against disqualification

One hijab-clad girl exposed India’s politics, treatment of minorities: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.