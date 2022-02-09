World

Boy abused in New Zealand church care ‘shown corpse’ to keep him quiet

By Reuters
TO GO WITH AFP STORY IN FRENCH BY FRANCOIS FEUILLEUX: "LA CATHEDRALE DE CHARTRES VA RETROUVER SON ECLAT ET SON DECOR ARCHITECTURAL DU XIIIe SIECLE"- View taken on August 26, 2009 shows a cross and a stained glass in one of the restored chapels of the Cathedral of Chartres, 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Paris. The cathedral which was built from 1194 to 1225, is one of the finest exemple of France Gothic church architecture. Renovation works started a few months ago to restore the interior of the monument financed by the French government, the French region Centre and the European Union as local associations are also raising funds for the restoration of the stained glass. AFP PHOTO ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

WELLINGTON: A New Zealand inquiry on Wednesday heard harrowing accounts from people who were abused as children while they were under the care of the Catholic Church, one of whom said he was shown a corpse in a hospital morgue by a priest to keep him quiet.

The live-streamed hearings are part of a wider Royal Commission of Inquiry that is looking into abuse in state care and faith-based institutions that is underway in the Pacific island nation.

An interim report on the inquiry released in December 2020 revealed that up to a quarter of a million children and young and vulnerable adults were physically and sexually abused in New Zealand’s faith-based and state care institutions from the 1960s to the early 2000s.

Wednesday marked the first of a seven-day hearing into abuse in the care of the Catholic Church, which has been rocked by decades of sex abuse scandals across the world.

The hearing focused on abuse by priests of the St John of God at three Catholic institutions in the South Island city of Christchurch — the Marylands School, the neighbouring St Joseph’s orphanage and the Hebron Trust.

One survivor from Marylands School talked about how he endured abuse by child sex offender Brother Bernard McGrath for four years.

“After a while, I started to just adapt to the sexual things that happened at Marylands,” Donald Ku said in his testimony.

“I was also threatened by Brother McGrath to keep quiet about what was going on. Once he took me to the hospital morgue and showed me a corpse as a way of silencing me,” he said.

“The Church carries deep shame for this dark chapter of their history,” lawyer Sally McKechnie, representing the bishops and congregational leaders of the Church, told the royal commission, referring to abuse at Marylands, the orphanage and the trust.

The Catholic Church acknowledged in its statement that McGrath is one of Australasia’s worst sexual offenders against children. He is currently serving a sentence of 33 years in prison in Australia after being convicted of 64 offences against 12 boys there.

Of the 42 priests at Marylands, 21 had abuse complaints against them, higher than the abuse claims made against St John of God priests in Australia.

A total of 537 boys, many with disabilities, attended Marylands and 144 reported abuse, although this was the “tip of the iceberg”, the commission was told at the hearings.

The commission has so far heard about 1,686 experiences of abuse in 87 days of the public hearing. It is expected to deliver a full report in June next year.

Previous articleBan on student unions causing ‘political drought’ in Pakistan
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

IS likely to pick battle-hardened Iraq fighter as next leader: analysts

BAGHDAD: The next leader of the so-called Islamic State is likely to be from a close circle of battle-hardened Iraqi militants who emerged in...
Read more
World

Hindu pride and Muslim fears overshadow key Indian election

AYODHYA: Hindu worshippers from across India gather each morning to pray in Ayodhya, near where a historic mosque was torn down three decades ago...
Read more
World

Afghan Taliban in Geneva for diplomatic, humanitarian talks

A Taliban delegation is in Geneva for talks with Swiss officials and NGOs on humanitarian access and human rights, Switzerland's foreign ministry said Tuesday. The...
Read more
World

China urges U.S. to revoke plan of $100-million arms sale to Taiwan region

China on Tuesday urged the United States to revoke a plan of arms sale worth $100 million to China's Taiwan region, and vowed to...
Read more
World

Himalayan avalanche kills seven Indian soldiers near border with China

A Himalayan avalanche killed seven Indian soldiers in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border, a defence ministry spokesperson said on...
Read more
World

Terrorist groups enjoy freedom in Afghanistan: UN experts

Al Qaeda’s past ties to the recently empowered Taliban have the potential of making Afghanistan a safe haven for extremists, and “terrorist groups enjoy...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Expanding UNSC only way to ensure equitable regional representation: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS: While firmly opposing additional permanent nations in the Security Council, Pakistan reaffirmed its call for equitable representation of regional groups on the...

‘Shuttlecock’ civil servant, moved five times in six months, moves court

‘Dacoit opposition’ joined hands to evade prison in graft cases: Imran

Daily Covid-19 deaths hit four-month high

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.