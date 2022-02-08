NATIONAL

Nadeem Raza appointed second colonel in chief of Sindh regiment

By APP

KARACHI: Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Chairman Gen. Nadeem Raza has been installed as the second colonel in Chief of the Sindh Regiment, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

The latest statement issued by the military’s media wing said Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza was installed as the 13th Colonel Commandant of the regiment in a ceremony held at Sindh Regiment Centre, Hyderabad.

Karachi Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Muhammad Saeed and Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza pinned the badges of New Colonel in Chief to Gen. Raza.

Meanwhile, Gen. Raza and Lt. Gen. Muhammad Saeed pinned the badges of rank on the shoulders of Lt. Gen. Mirza.

According to ISPR, the JCSC boss also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada and offered prayer.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen. Raza lauded the performance of the Infantry Corps during war and peace.

He highlighted the challenges being faced by the armed forces and reiterated the need to work with full devotion and commitment to overcome these challenges.

The ISPR further said Gen. Raza emphasised on officers and jawans to devote their wholehearted efforts in further honing their professional skills.

He said that a “professionally competent soldier would always overcome challenges with greater dignity and grace in the face of any test” and advised them to make optimum use of training opportunities available to them.

The military’s media wing said a large number of serving, retired officers, JCOs and soldiers of the Sindh Regiment were also present during the ceremony.

Previous articleTurbulent priest: India’s anti-Muslim firebrand and possible future PM
Next articleSaudi requires Umrah pilgrims to present negative Covid-19 test on arrival
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Hyundai ‘regrets offence’ to India after Kashmir tweet of Pakistan partner

NEW DELHI/SEOUL: South Korea’s Hyundai Motor said it deeply regrets the offence caused to Indian due to an "unauthorised" tweet from the account of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Applicants provided govt employment under Rule 17-A

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, eight applicants were provided jobs in various departments of provincial government under...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two killed in Islamabad firing incident

ISLAMABAD: Two people were killed when unknown assailants, riding on a motorbike, opened fire at a car in Islamabad, media reported Tuesday. The incident happened...
Read more
NATIONAL

Saudi requires Umrah pilgrims to present negative Covid-19 test on arrival

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH: Foreign pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah are required to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or rapid antigen test...
Read more
NATIONAL

Terrorism can’t stop nation from moving forward, Imran says

QUETTA: The menace of terrorism can't stop the "strong and resilient nation" from progressing and moving forward, said Prime Minister Imran Khan who spent...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sessions court transfers murder of Karachi journalist to ATC

KARACHI: A district and sessions court in Malir District on Tuesday ordered the transfer to an anti-terrorism court (ATC) of a case of murder...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Saudi requires Umrah pilgrims to present negative Covid-19 test on arrival

ISLAMABAD/RIYADH: Foreign pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah are required to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or rapid antigen test...

Nadeem Raza appointed second colonel in chief of Sindh regiment

Turbulent priest: India’s anti-Muslim firebrand and possible future PM

American lawyer jailed again for assaulting Hong Kong police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.