Nadeem Raza appointed second colonel in chief of Sindh regiment

KARACHI: Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Chairman Gen. Nadeem Raza has been installed as the second colonel in Chief of the Sindh Regiment, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

The latest statement issued by the military’s media wing said Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza was installed as the 13th Colonel Commandant of the regiment in a ceremony held at Sindh Regiment Centre, Hyderabad.

Karachi Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Muhammad Saeed and Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza pinned the badges of New Colonel in Chief to Gen. Raza.

Meanwhile, Gen. Raza and Lt. Gen. Muhammad Saeed pinned the badges of rank on the shoulders of Lt. Gen. Mirza.

According to ISPR, the JCSC boss also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada and offered prayer.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen. Raza lauded the performance of the Infantry Corps during war and peace.

He highlighted the challenges being faced by the armed forces and reiterated the need to work with full devotion and commitment to overcome these challenges.

The ISPR further said Gen. Raza emphasised on officers and jawans to devote their wholehearted efforts in further honing their professional skills.

He said that a “professionally competent soldier would always overcome challenges with greater dignity and grace in the face of any test” and advised them to make optimum use of training opportunities available to them.

The military’s media wing said a large number of serving, retired officers, JCOs and soldiers of the Sindh Regiment were also present during the ceremony.