Imran, Bajwa arrive in Balochistan to meet soldiers who repulsed Nushki attack

By Staff Report
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on October 9, 2019. (Photo by Parker Song / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PARKER SONG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa reached the remote Nushki district of Balochistan where a check post near the border with Iran came under attack last week, leaving four soldiers dead.

The army killed 20 militants in intense, hours-long firefights and follow-up operations.

In a tweet, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said a weekly meeting of the cabinet was cancelled because of Khan’s visit.

Paying tribute to the military, he said: “Soldiers whose determination is higher than the mountains and passion deeper than the sea are our pride. These sons of Pakistan are showing great valour for the [defense of] motherland.”

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Gen. Bajwa will spend the day with troops and also meet soldiers who repulsed the attack.

Gen. Bajwa will also be briefed about the security situation in the area as well as operational preparedness of the formation to counter-terrorist activities.

The military’s media wing further said the army chief and the prime minister will be given a joint comprehensive briefing later in the day.

They will also meet local tribal elders, it added.

The militants attacked two security forces camps in the districts of Nushki and Panjgur late at night on February 2 and both attacks were eventually repulsed.

The attacks, the biggest in recent years by militant groups active in the province, came hours before Prime Minister Khan landed in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics.

A recently formed militant group, the Balochistan Nationalist Army (BNA), claimed responsibility for the attacks in a Twitter post.

The military said nine attackers were killed in Nushki, while four troops, including an officer, were martyred. It said in Panjgur, security forces repulsed the attack after an intense exchange of fire and the attackers fled the area.

Security forces began an operation to hunt down the fleeing attackers and a curfew in the areas was imposed.

Four fleeing militants were killed in Panjgur, while four who were hiding elsewhere were killed in a Saturday operation when they refused to surrender, the military said.

It said three other militants linked to the attacks were killed in the district of Kech on Friday. Five soldiers were martyred and six others wounded in follow-up operations.

A spokesman for the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant group that operates under the umbrella of the BNA, said its Panjgur and Nushki offensive came to an end after more than 70 hours.

“After the ‘martyrdom’ of all sixteen suicide-attackers of the Majeed Brigade of the Baloch Liberation Army, Operation Gunjal reached its conclusion,” said Jaend Baloch, the purported spokesman, in a message to reporters on WhatsApp.

Baloch said nine of the men attacked the Frontier Corps camp in Nushki and six stormed into the Panjgur camp.

Staff Report

